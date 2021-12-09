3-Time Super Bowl Champ Calls 49ers TE George Kittle ‘One of a Kind’

George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers has been called a potential pro wrestler by one analyst and an All-Pro by NFL fans and pundits. Rightfully so, considering his wild man persona that’s become a hit among the 49ers and his stellar tight end play in his five-year career.

But in the eyes of one NFL legend — let alone a legendary 49er — the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Kittle has earned this label: One of a kind.

And this particular iconic 49er is someone who not only helped place Super Bowls on the shelves inside the 49ers’ facility, but is someone who is a clear fan of the way Kittle plays.

Who is the 49er Legend Praising Kittle?

In a conversation with Heavy on Tuesday, December 7, Jerry Rice revealed that he’s impressed by the way Kittle plays the game.

“Man, the physicality of him,” Rice said first to Heavy. “I know, seeing a guy like that with that speed, that mobility, all of that, then to actually, you know, be able to just enforce his will. He’s one of a kind. He’s really one of a kind.”

With a performance like this from the Sunday, December 5 Seattle Seahawks game, it’s easy to see why:

That physicality Rice was referring to? It was highlighted here which includes the ankle break of Jamal Adams and a shoulder delivery from Kittle himself.

George Kittle just broke Jamal Adams' ankles pic.twitter.com/celoRqSXOD — KNBR (@KNBR) December 5, 2021

Then there was this end zone grab:

But of course, there’s the rare foot work that was on display during this balancing act near the sidelines at Lumen Field:

George Kittle tip-toes the sideline for a 48-yard TD! His second of the day! #FTTB 📺: #SFvsSEA on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/6w5qKmvRqp — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2021

And that tightrope-type touchdown was captured in slow motion.

But Kittle has made other memorable plays in the 49ers attire. For instance, this rumble in the Big Easy where he put the 49ers in field goal position against the New Orleans Saints in one of the more thrilling contests of the 2019 season:

Two years ago today… “Garoppolo fires…it is caught and still on his feet is Kittle, with a big play and a stiff-arm…George Kittle! Flags fly and he’s down to the 30! What a run by George Kittle!” #49ers pic.twitter.com/9yVU9ZWovr — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 8, 2021

Lastly, Kittle has shown his selfless side — on plays where he’s not required to catch the football, but open things up for a teammate who has the ball.

Gotta highlight George Kittle doing what George Kittle does best, and that's blocking dudes out of the play in the run game. We all want to see him get the ball more, but he's currently doing is equally as important for this offense. I'm hoping he has a huge game up in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/HU5E97lbGR — 49ers_Film (@49ers_Film) December 3, 2021

Health is Key, Rice Says

How productive has Kittle been through 62 games played and 54 starts?

Only one tight end, who won the 2020 Super Bowl with Kittle also on the field, has more receiving yards among tight ends since 2018:

Most rec yards, among TE since 2018 Travis Kelce 4,829

George Kittle 3,670

Darren Waller 3,059

Mark Andrews 2,916

Zach Ertz 2,882 pic.twitter.com/Z1870jzKMb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 8, 2021

Kittle has already surpassed 300 receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards before 55 career starts according to Pro Football Reference.

But there has been one common dilemma facing Kittle during his career: Health.

Kittle has been limited to nine games this season. He’s only had one season which saw him start in every regular season game — the 2018 season. Last year, injuries cut his season in half with just eight starts. Rice knows that health is paramount for Kittle and the 49ers’ offense.

“And if he’s healthy, he’s going to be a factor on the football field,” Rice said.

Rice & Marriott

The multiple Super Bowl winner has partnered with Marriott Bonvoy for the 2022 Super Bowl.

There are two packages that involve Rice: A January 15, 2022 event where Rice gives special guest coaching to a youth football team and a virtual chalk talk session with fans that will occur on February 12, 2022 — the day before the big game.