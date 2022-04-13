49ers to Work Out Local Defender & Son of 5th Rounder: Report

Not only is this the time period for in-person interviews or online meetings over Zoom for NFL teams including the San Francisco 49ers before the NFL Draft, this is also the time for private workouts.

And for one defender who happens to be the son of a past NFL defensive end prospect at Oklahoma and former fifth round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons, he doesn’t have to trek very far to meet up with the 49ers for his workout.

He just needs to travel southbound on Interstate 880 to be exact.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Who Will Soon Workout for the 49ers

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network on Tuesday evening, April 12, Cameron Goode of California Berkeley will soon have a private workout with the 49ers on Thursday.

Wilson adds that the towering and versatile Goode visited the Houston Texans’ prospect day and has had visits with the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins as part of his pre-draft tour.

Goode’s Oklahoma & NFL Ties

For Sooner fans, James Goode may ring a bell.

While he’s the father of the 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker/edge rusher Cameron, James Goode also knows all about the words “Boomer Sooner.” Plus knows what it’s like to win in Norman.

James Goode was a defensive end for legendary head coach Barry Switzer from 1986 to 1990. He was a redshirt freshman when the Sooners smashed No. 9 Arkansas in the Orange Bowl. The following season, he and the Sooners fell 20-14 to Miami for the national title.





Play



James Goode LB/DE James Goode 87 to 90 2012-02-20T20:10:14Z

Back on April 23, 1991, the former edge rusher became the first player taken on the second day of the Draft: Going at No. 114 overall during a time the draft went 12 rounds.

James Goode was in a NFL Draft class that featured names like second rounder Brett Favre (who was briefly teammates with him in Atlanta), future Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 49ers second rounder and future Super Bowl winner Ricky Watters and Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams (third rounder).

James Goode never got the chance to start or play for a Jerry Glanville-led Falcons team. But he was brief teammates with Andre Rison and another future Hall of Famer named Deion Sanders (who also won his first Super Bowl as a 49er in the 1994 season).

The Golden Bear Battled Through Obstacles & Took on NFL Talent

Goode was one of the last recruits of the Sonny Dykes era in Berkeley, joining Cal’s 2016 class.

That ’16 class featured future NFL talent in cornerback Camryn Bynum (Minnesota Vikings, fourth rounder in 2021 draft), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (Washington Commanders, has played in 26 NFL games after going undrafted in 2019 draft) and inside linebacker Evan Weaver (sixth rounder to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 draft).

He also battled two season-ending injuries the next two seasons. He was limited to eight games in the 2017 season and then in 2018, he delivered a pick six touchdown versus North Carolina, but suffered a season-ending lower body injury in that same game.

But 2019 saw the versatility and attack mode Cal had been waiting to see for a full season. Goode went on to snatch 9.5 sacks — including ending the final three games with five. Among the signal-callers he swooped up and tussled down twice? Future Texans starting quarterback Davis Mills.

While navigating through the era of coronavirus, Goode delivered team-highs of 8 tackles per loss and 3 sacks in the shortened 2020 campaign. One of those sacks came versus rival Stanford:

Cal LB Cameron Goode stands up in a Bear front for the, umm, Bears. Has speed/length to ruin plays from backside + flashes pass rush ability like on this play. Handles short-area coverage, as well, making him a potential NFL starter as a 3-4 edge. #SnapScout22 pic.twitter.com/IeBmVUEgtC — Chad Reuter (@chad_reuter) May 21, 2021

He delivered his best outing against eventual Pac-12 champion Oregon: Seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and pounced on two fumbles.

Then in his last collegiately campaign, Goode would finish out with 45 tackles and 7 sacks, including this one:

.@CalFootball EDGE Cameron Goode gets the sack with the “side scissors” rush.@camgoode19 has a plan, times up the blocker’s punch & swipes the hands away. If you beat the hands, you beat the man! #passrush #gobears #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/SRmVIZJvYP — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) January 27, 2022

Goode ended his career earning All Pac-12 Second Team honors. But then, he managed to impress NFL scouts at Cal’s Pro Day with a 39-inch vertical jump: