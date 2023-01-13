‘He is That Good,’ Analyst & Ex-NFL Exec Rips 49ers’ All-Pro Snub

Louis Riddick was quite vocal on Friday, January 13 when he joined the millions of NFL followers in finding out who earned All-Pro honors. But one of his rants was on Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers missing out on his nod by one vote.

Riddick — the renowned ESPN NFL analyst, former player and a past executive from 2001 to 2013 as a scout and director of pro personnel — launched a series of tweets ripping the All-Pro selection committee for passing on the 49ers’ outside linebacker.

“Anybody watch Dre Greenlaw play this year ???? Just wondering,” Riddick first asked. “He’s really freaking good. Like…Really good. Subjectively and objectively.”

Riddick wasn’t through. He labeled the four-year linebacker “a lock” for All-Pro status but blasted the process for missing him by a singular vote.

“Should never come down to a player like Greenlaw missing out on being All-Pro by a single vote. He is that good,” Riddick said. “He should be a lock. The tape backs it up. Just turn it on and look at it. Ask the 49ers opponents. Whatever. I’m done.”

Except Riddick wasn’t. He showed a 19-second clip of Greenlaw showing his closing speed and recognizing the drag route from the 49ers’ game against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Except, that route was executed by arguably the NFL’s fastest man Tyreek Hill, and Greenlaw still catches him. Had the inside ‘backer Greenlaw not picked up on the route, the 49ers would’ve given up a first down and possibly six points to the perennial Pro Bowler.

“We understand how great of a football play that this is from beginning to end????” Riddick asked. “I know we are conditioned to think that QB’s are the only thing that matters, and box score stats are the only thing that matters, but the game is about so much more than that. He is making this play, versus this action, versus the fastest most dangerous man in the NFL. Let that sink in.”

The 49ers who did earn All-Pro honors? Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Fred Warner and Talanoa Hufanga on the first team. Then George Kittle and George Odum (for special teams) on the second team.

And the second team linebackers who beat out Greenlaw were Bobby Wagner of the Los Angeles Rams, C.J. Moseley of the New York Jets and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints.

Will Greenlaw Play Saturday?

Another major question involving Greenlaw: Is he healthy enough for the Super Wild Card Weekend opener versus Seattle after dealing with a back injury?

The 49ers announced Thursday he is cleared to play — joining Aaron Banks, Kevin Givens and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles.

In both games versus the ‘Hawks, Greenlaw snatched eight total tackles. Although he delivered more solo stops in the Week 2 win with six. But in the Week 15 road win, Greenlaw forced a fumble with a rattling hit.

49ers Top Off Active Roster for Saturday, Elevates 2 Players

Along with getting Greenlaw healthy, the 49ers additionally announced two roster moves ahead of the Saturday contest at Levi’s Stadium.

Running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback Janoris Jenkins were elevated from the practice squad as announced by the team Friday.

For Coleman, it’ll be his first playoff action since the 2019 season — when he was with the Niners during their run to the NFC title. “Jackrabbit” will be involved in his sixth career playoff game. He was last with the Tennessee Titans in their opening round loss to eventual AFC champion Cincinnati last playoffs. He also appeared in four playoff games with the Saints, going 1-3 overall.