Analyst Calls 49ers Perfect for Feisty Cousin of Super Bowl Winning DL

One former scout still leaves his evaluator hat on when looking for potential fits for NFL teams during draft month — including for the San Francisco 49ers.

In the case of ESPN analyst Louis Riddick on Monday, April 10, he dropped this “perfect” suggestion off as the draft nears on April 28 for S.F.: They lure in local standout Viliami Fehoko out of San Jose State, also known as the second cousin of Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea. Riddick, who held roles of pro scout and director of pro personnel for Washington and Philadelphia, named the 49ers as one of two teams that fit perfectly for the feisty and versatile Spartan.

“San Jose State edge/OLB Viliami Fehoko would be perfect on the 49ers or Jets. He plays with that kind of desperation/intensity that their pass rushers play with. I like it. A lot,” Riddick shared.

Local Standout Has Emerged as Potential Sleeper Prospect, & can Fill 1 Last 49ers Need

Though the 49ers added some much needed reinforcements for Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and the rest of the edge rush room through 2023 free agency, this team still doesn’t appear to be only settled on adding Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant to the mix.

Signs are indicating the 49ers will still take an edge rush option to top off the room. And if the 49ers pivot to someone within the Silicon Valley, the Niners would definitely be in luck: Fehoko has been given a day three label by Bleacher Report NFL draft expert Matt Holder, who gave the 6-foot-4, 276-pounder a fourth round grade.

“Schematically, the Spartan would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts. Playing out of a three-point stance more frequently should help him overcome some of his pad-level issues, and he has the traits of someone who can develop into a solid all-around player, which teams will love from an early-Day 3 prospect,” Holder wrote.

Fehoko starting out in an even front makes him ideal for S.F., as the 49ers are known to attack offensive lines and ball carries with four across the line of scrimmage. Perhaps defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will love pairing him in packages featuring him, Bosa, Armstead, second-year edge rusher Drake Jackson and the free agent newcomers. Kocurek especially given his knack for mixing different linemen to confuse and attack the trenches.

And Riddick and Holder aren’t the only analysts who are raving about the SJSU standout. CBS Sports analyst Emory Hunt lauded Fehoko’s high-energy effort as what stood out about him.

Another #NFLDraft prospect who’s effort stood out to me while grading was San Jose State’s Viliami Fehoko. Again, it’s the little things that matter pic.twitter.com/nWPPD7mbZd — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 3, 2023

Fehoko is in a loaded edge group for the upcoming draft. But his career and his defensive game are decorated enough to where he won’t fall to the seventh round. Though he doesn’t have the girth of Vea, Fehoko comes equipped with his own massive hand power and tenacity. He’d be a prized local get for the Niners.

49ers Had Dinner With Stout Run Stuffer: Report

Fehoko is a prospect hailed as a fit for the 49ers. But the Niners held a recent meeting with one’s who’s forte is stuffing the run.

Speaking with draft analyst Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Friday, April 7, University of Texas defensive tackle Keondre Coburn revealed the 49ers as one of three teams he had dinner with to discuss his skillset as a defender.

Coburn started in 45 career games for the Longhorns. He’s a 6-foot-2, 322-pounder delivered 95 career tackles including 15 for a loss.

Coburn could come in handy for a 49ers run defense that, while allowing the second fewest yards in the league, still surrendered 148 in the NFC title game loss to the Eagles. He’d also help replace Charles Omenihu as the new Longhorns representative on the 49ers’ defensive line.