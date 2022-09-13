49ers Adding Ex-1,000-Yard Back Following Key Injury: Report

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves needing a running back in what was once an overcrowded backfield where at one point, the team kept as many as six backs on the final roster.

But following the key MCL injury to last season’s lead rusher Elijah Mitchell that placed him on injured reserve, the 49ers immediately added a former 1,000-yard back to fill that need.

Who the 49ers Signed

Marlon Mack is heading to the Bay Area, first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday, September 13.

49ers are signing former Texans’ RB Marlon Mack to their practice squad, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2022

Mack was part of a line of running backs who auditioned for the role of 49ers add-on. Per Schefter’s fellow ESPN colleague Field Yates, Mack was among seven running backs who made a trip to the 49ers’ facility.

For the 49ers, they not only add a 26-year-old to a backfield in need of an extra option, but lure in someone who not long ago crossed the four-digit rushing yardage mark.

Mack is Former 1,000-Yarder

Mack spent five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and worked his way to feature back.

His best season was in 2019 — when he hit 1,091 yards on 247 carries (both career-highs) and scored nine touchdowns. Here were shades of his 2019 work:

He was also lauded for his quick feet in hitting the open lanes.

Marlon Mack's footwork is a thing of beauty 😮😮 @Marlon_Mack25 pic.twitter.com/3ClOlfWyHb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 7, 2019

Mack, however, hasn’t recaptured that form since then due to a torn Achilles after that breakout ’19 campaign. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s combined for just 32 carries for 127 yards and never scored a touchdown in the last two seasons.

Mack was recently with the Houston Texans. Ironically, his last preseason game was against his newest football team.

With #49ers understandably concerned with TDP and Jordan Mason’s ability to pass protect right out the gate, Marlon Mack can give you that veteran experience. Helps that he still has some left in the tank too pic.twitter.com/DZ4tByJmlc — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) September 13, 2022

This story will be updated.