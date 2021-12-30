Analytics Site Predicts a $27 Million Deal in 2022 for 49ers Star

There are 29 members of the San Francisco 49ers who are set to enter the free agent market in 2022.

Someone on the ‘Niners, who has become a key cornerstone on the 49er offense and is set to enter free agency, is worth a mega deal in 2022. That’s according to Pro Football Focus. And that someone is left guard Laken Tomlinson.

The analytics site released an article from Brad Spielberger titled “Projecting End-of-Year Extensions for 2022 NFL Free Agents” on Tuesday, December 28. Included in their list? The 29-year-old Tomlinson who, through his stout play on the line that led to a 2021 Pro Bowl alternate nod, is set to become a huge commodity among available free agent offensive linemen in March 2022 when the free agency period begins.

And the belief from PFF is that Tomlinson is set to be signed to a deal worth nearly $30 million: Three years for $27 million with up to $16.5 million guaranteed in the prediction from the analytics site.

One 49ers OL Situation Could Open Door for Tomlinson Deal

Could the 49ers manage to keep the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder? Especially following a season that’s seen him surrender just two sacks on 534 pass block attempts according to PFF? Plus has scored a 73.5 overall grade as a run blocker for the run-oriented 49ers?

Turns out one contract negotiation situation involving his fellow lineman mate could sway the 49ers into keeping Tomlinson. It involves Mike McGlinchey. Here’s what Spielberger wrote:

“The 49ers were probably preparing to extend Mike McGlinchey following the 2021 season, but a torn quadriceps suffered in Week 9 could shelf those talks for another season. The 2018 top-10 draft pick has the fifth-year option remaining on his current contract, and head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed how the 2020 campaign was a “setback” for McGlinchey after two solid seasons to begin his career. Odds are the 49ers want to see a bit more before committing huge dollars to their young right tackle.”

That’s where Tomlinson Comes in.

What Could Work for Tomlinson and 49ers

McGlinchey’s name may not be on the 2022 team free agent list. But still, here’s where his situations gets intertwined with Tomlinson’s contract talks:

“This may open the door for left guard Laken Tomlinson to stick around if San Francisco has enough cash after a potential Nick Bosa mega-extension. Tomlinson plays next to left tackle Trent Williams, whom the 49ers made the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL last offseason despite turning 33 years old. Tomlinson could similarly argue he has shown no signs of slowing down entering his age 30 season in 2022.”

Tomlinson has played in every game this season for the 8-7 49ers. He has formed a monster blindside duo with tackle Trent Williams.

Here’s one sample of his tenacity in the trenches this season:

He also took on Pro Bowl inside linebacker Darius Leonard and flattened the Indianapolis Colt out.

Of the guards mentioned in the PFF article, Tomlinson is projected to have the second-biggest contract for his position group. The one who Spielberger and PFF predicts will have the more massive deal? Chicago Bears guard James Daniels, as the 24-year-old is being predicted to earn a five-year, $50 million contract with $24 million guaranteed.