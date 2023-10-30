49ers QB Could Be Trade Target for Vikings After Kirk Cousins Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have suffered three consecutive losses, but they could benefit from the Minnesota Vikings’ recent misfortune. The Vikings delivered the second loss in the recent stretch, but the NFC North squad is now without starting QB Kirk Cousins.

Cousins tore his Achilles in the second half of Minnesota’s 24-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, putting an unfortunate end on his 2023 season. The Vikings are now 4-4 after winning four of their last five games, but without their starting QB.

Minnesota will probably look around for a new passer to try and save their season, and 49ers QB Sam Darnold should be worth consideration. Darnold has not panned out as a former No. 3 overall pick, but has shown flashes of great play and did well for San Francisco in the preseason.

The Vikings currently only have Jaren Hall in terms of healthy QBs on the roster. Darnold isn’t an upgrade on Kirk Cousins by any means, but he has far more experience than Hall and could pilot the Vikings in a potential run to the playoffs.

For the 49ers, it would be a chance to get a considerably high draft pick or talented player as they look to end the current losing run while sustaining their plans for roster building long-term.

Darnold Gets Preseason Chances with 49ers

Throughout the offseason, the way 49ers coaches were talking about Sam Darnold made it seem like he was genuinely in the running for the starting job. It always seemed like Brock Purdy was the favorite, but Darnold was being hyped up as an option as much as Trey Lance before the latter’s trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave Darnold chances in the preseason, and it’s fair to say that Darnold did fine. According to FOX Sports’ preseason stats, Darnold completed 22 of his 33 passing attempts for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Obviously, preseason competition is a significant step below regular-season play. But Darnold isn’t a spring chicken. He has been through the ringer during his time with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

And, at the end of the day, Minnesota can’t be choosy when replacing Kirk Cousins. Darnold has 60 career starts, 61 touchdowns to interceptions and has averaged close to 200 yards per game on bad teams. With a talented offense like the Vikings, he could get the job done week-to-week.

Darnold as Kirk Cousins Replacement Could Help 49ers

It’s not what any San Francisco fan wants to think about, but the 49ers are seemingly headed for significant changes over the next two years. The Niners have already cycled through multiple generations under Shanahan, and that will continue.

On the current depth chart, names like Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams and Tashaun Gipson come to mind. For Samuel, his injury concerns and dropping production are a red flag. Gipson and Williams continue to age and Williams has own injury issues.

The 49ers will likely need to shell out cash for WR Brandon Aiyuk and QB Brock Purdy. Considering their financial commitments already, they will need players on rookie contracts to balance that out.

Trading Darnold for another mid-round pick is another step to turning over the roster smoothly. San Francisco’s next phase will be dependent on drafting young talent. NFL teams can never have enough picks when it comes to that goal.