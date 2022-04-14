49ers to Host 2x National Champ & 1,000-Yard RB: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have a future meeting with a past multiple national champion running back.

Furthermore, this 1,000-yard rusher is not only one who laid his fingers on the national championship trophy, but once had to wait his turn in a backfield that featured four NFL talents including two future NFL Draft first rounders.

Who Will Soon Meet With S.F.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Wednesday, April 13, Brian Robinson Jr. from the University of Alabama has a meeting soon with the 49ers.

Busy week ahead for Bama RB Brian Robinson Jr: In addition to the #Bucs today, source says the 1st-Team All-SEC performer has a top-30 visit with the #Commanders tomorrow, followed by visits with the #Saints and #Niners next week. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 13, 2022

The big and “absolute physical unit” Crimson Tide back as described by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com leaves the blue blood program having won two national titles in Tuscaloosa: His freshman season in 2017 over Georgia and 2020 against Ohio State.

The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder, though, didn’t get a chance to be a feature back for Nick Saban and Alabama until his senior season. There were four reasons behind that.

Who Robinson Shared the Backfield With

When someone commits to Alabama, they have the realization that they’ll be playing with a future NFL talent and may have to wait their turn.

Such was the case for Robinson — as he had to share the backfield with four future NFL Draft picks: 2018 seventh rounder in Bo Scarbrough to the Dallas Cowboys, 2019 Third rounder Damien Harris of the New England Patriots and two future first rounders in Josh Jacobs (2019) and Najee Harris (2021) to the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

Before Damien Harris headed to Foxboro, he was the 1,000-yard back for the 2017 season national champs. Scarbrough followed by hitting 596 yards. Najee Harris followed behind Scarbrough with 370 during his true freshman season. Jacobs went on to tally 284 yards.

Robinson during that national champion winning season? He finished with 169 ground yardage. That ‘Bama backfield produced eight different players who rushed between 107 to 1,000 yards and scored between one to 11 touchdowns according to Sports Reference.

When Jacobs was the featured back in 2018, Robinson hit 272 yards and two touchdowns.

Then, Harris would produce back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns that eventually lifted his draft stock. Included was his breakthrough 30 touchdown season as he, Robinson and the Crimson Tide rolled past the Buckeyes for the title. Robinson during that span ran for 441 and 483 yards.

Finally, patience paid off for Robinson — producing 1,343 yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. In each season he saw action in the ‘Bama backfield, his yardage number increased.

Alabama fifth-year senior RB Brian Robinson Jr. cracked Alabama’s starting lineup this year after patiently waiting behind Bama RB greats. Tonight, he'll start in the #NationalChampionship “Just trust that time that I put into everything, it’ll work out for me.” pic.twitter.com/mQux0KNTsF — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2022

While Robinson will arrive to his future meeting with the 49ers with two championship rings, he’s not the first national title winning backfield star to talk to John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and company.

Noted in this Heavy on 49ers story, Georgia running back James Cook — whose Bulldogs snatched the 2022 national title from Robinson and The Tide — met with the 49ers during 2022 NFL Scouting Combine week in March at Indianapolis.

And, per Troy Pauline of the Pro Football Network on Wednesday, Jerome Ford of Cincinnati — who lost to Robinson and Alabama in the College Football Playoffs — spoke with the 49ers.

Robinson Brings Power Element

In typical ‘Bama fashion, Robinson thrives on delivering contact and blowing through defenders.

His 2021 film shows Robinson using his grit and power to leave a trail of missed tackles.





Zierlein said in his evaluation that Robinson has “good feet and power to add yards after contact.”

However, Zierlein calls Robinson’s running style “predictable” and is somewhat indecisive between the tackles. And the first statement the draft expert points out in the weakness category: Running style is begging for durability concerns.

But he’s been listed as someone who will eventually be an average starter. And his NFL comparison? No one from ‘Bama, but two-time 1,000-yard back with the Seattle Seahawks Chris Carson.