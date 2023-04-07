NFL Insider Proposes a 49ers Quarterback Swap for Mac Jones: Report

Despite signing a young, intriguing veteran quarterback, Sam Darnold, in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have been linked to just about every reportedly available signal-caller, from Tom Brady, to Kirk Cousins, and even Aaron Rodgers, who has long been linked to the New York Jets. On Monday, April 4, 2023, Mike Florio added another name to that list: Mac Jones of the New England Patriots.

Discussing the prospects of John Lynch trading for the quarterback he was widely linked to in 2021 on Tom E. Curran’s “Patriots Talk Podcast,” Florio noted that not only could the 49ers inquire about Jones’ services, but he suggested a trade that could theoretically benefit both parties.

“How about Mac Jones for Trey Lance? Straight up. Wouldn’t that be something?” Florio told his co-hosts via NBC Sports.

“I know (Chris) Simms believed when they did the trade that Jones was the guy and that Shanahan got talked out of it, just like he got talked out of waiting for Kirk Cousins and talked into Jimmy Garoppolo. (Shanahan) got talked out of Mac Jones and talked into Trey Lance.

“Why not Trey Lance for Mac Jones? I don’t know if the Patriots would want Trey Lance, but when you look at the struggles Bill has had against mobile quarterbacks as a defensive coach, why wouldn’t you want to try to get the most you could out of a quarterback with real mobility?”

Would the 49ers actually trade for Jones two years after they decided to draft Lance instead? It’s impossible to know, but according to Florio himself, the 49ers are not one of the teams who have reached out to the Patriots about his services.

The San Francisco 49ers Haven’t Inquired About Mac Jones

Discussing the Patriots’ interest in potentially trading away Jones in an article titled “Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason,” Florio noted a list of teams that have expressed interest in the Alabama quarterback.

“The full list of potential destinations isn’t known,” Florio wrote. “The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.”

Could the 49ers be one of the teams on the full list that Florio didn’t become privy to from his source? Potentially so, but considering the deep history between the 49ers and Jones, Florio would likely prioritize including San Francisco on the list over teams like the Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders, who lack a clear link to Jones.

Mac Jones Was the Hot Name Linked to the 49ers in 2021

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, talent evaluators widely linked the 49ers to Jones once they traded up to pick three, with Daniel Jeremiah laying out this fact on The Athletic’s “Football Show” podcast.

“The majority of people around the league believe this is for Mac Jones,” Jeremiah said via Sporting News. “Of the people that you would want to believe and put your faith in, the overwhelming majority of them believe this is going to be Mac Jones with that pick. So that’s what’s so shocking.”

For one reason or another, the 49ers ultimately decided to select Lance instead of Jones in 2021, even if the latter has played far more snaps and appeared in far more games than the North Dakota State product through their first two professional seasons, 262 and eight verses 1895 and 31. If Florio’s assertion comes to pass, maybe San Francisco fans will get a chance to see Jones under center yet.