49ers Announce $17.86 Million Contract Decision for Star

John Lynch, general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, made waves on Monday by addressing the draft, Deebo Samuel and announcing a major decision.

Lynch’s April 25 press conference was highly anticipated due to reports of Samuel submitting a trade request, but the meeting with the media was technically for the 2022 NFL draft later this week, Lynch addressed a myriad of topics.

On top of the draft and Samuel, Lynch also announced that the 49ers have triggered the fifth-year option for star defensive end Nick Bosa’s rookie contract.

As Adam Schefter added to his Tweet on the news, it comes as no surprise that the 49ers have gone ahead and pulled this lever. Bosa is coming off a tremendous season in San Francisco, and the team has already stated that they are actively trying to sign the 24-year-old pass rusher to a new contract.

Bosa Earns $17.86 Teaser from 49ers

Spotrac shows that the former Ohio State standout is now set to receive his largest salary yet in 2023, with the fifth-year option set to give Bosa $17.859 million. Guaranteeing Bosa stays in San Francisco for two more seasons is a no brainer.

Although it’s a sizable salary, it’s merely a symbol for the money that Bosa will get paid this offseason or next. When the 24-year-old’s second NFL contract arrives, it’s reasonable to think it will break the record for the largest contract for a defensive player. For context, Over the Cap‘s valuation for Bosa in 2021 was $20.88 million.

Bosa has certainly earned it. Despite an ACL tear in 2020 that sidetracked him for nearly the entire season, the defensive end’s first and third years in the NFL have been outstanding. After nine sacks and a Defensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2019, Bosa put up 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2021 according to Pro Football Reference.

Bosa’s ACL injury is a red flag in terms of a long-term commitment, but it shouldn’t be a big enough problem that the 49ers look elsewhere. But if they do decide to bail on Bosa, having him locked down for two years allows them to potentially trade the edge rusher next season.

Lynch Explains Bosa’s Absence

Besides addressing where Deebo is at and the 49ers plans’ to keep him, Lynch also addressed why Bosa isn’t currently with San Francisco during their voluntary workouts.

The answer is simple: Bosa is with Bosa. Joey Bosa, that is. Per Maiocco, the 49ers defensive end is with the Los Angeles Chargers star down in their native state of Florida practicing together before involuntary work starts.

“Nick Bosa is not with the team in Santa Clara,” Maiocco Tweeted. “John Lynch said it has nothing to do with his contract. Bosa works out on his own in Florida with his brother. He’s one guy the #49ers do not worry about. Attendance for Phase 1 of program is over 90%, Lynch said.”

Lynch quelled any fears that there’s two unhappy stars in San Francisco. Meanwhile, over 90% attendance for voluntary work is an encouraging sign.