49ers’ Nick Bosa Already Given Warning on New Deal: ‘I’m Coming For Him’

Nick Bosa becoming a $170 million man didn’t just lead to ripple effects inside the San Francisco 49ers facility on Wednesday, September 6. The 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s record-shattering deal additionally got other edge rushing stars to chime in.

Bosa officially became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history by agreeing to a five-year, $170 million extension that includes a $122 million signing bonus. Annually, Bosa’s $34 million per year tops what Aaron Donald was given by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 offseason — which was $31.7 million annually.

Bosa’s deal got one other star edge rusher sounding off in Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. And in the case of the All-Pro from a chief postseason rival of the Niners, he’s not only happy for Bosa but even sent out an early warning.

‘I’m Coming for Him’

Speaking with the Dallas media following news of the deal on Wednesday afternoon, the Pro Bowl pass rusher couldn’t help but be happy for Bosa.

“Super happy for Nick Bosa, man. He really showed why he was the best player in the league last year,” Parsons began.

Now, his deal becomes new motivation for the two-time Pro Bowler who has posted back-to-back 13 sack seasons (delivered 13.5 last season).

“It gives you something to chase, man,” Parsons said. “And not in terms of his contract, but in terms of how great he was. If you study his mindset and how patient he was and let the game come to him, it’s really something to look for.”

Then came the final warning from Parsons.

“He knows that I’m coming for him,” Parsons said. “He even said, ‘I won this year, and I know you’ll be coming for it next year.’”

To which Parsons responded with: “‘You’re damn right.’”

Parsons, though, knows he’s likely to face financial competition from the likes of Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders and others.

What Would be Target Goal be to Surpass Bosa? Projection Already Arrive for Parsons

Parsons is currently on a four-year, $17,079,793 deal from his rookie contract he signed in 2021. He’s averaging more than $4.2 million per year and is due for a base salary of $2,212,708 for 2023 per Spotrac.

And following the conclusion of the 2023 season, Parsons becomes eligible for an extension.

Already, there’s the projection that Bosa’s deal will become second to what Doric Sam of Bleacher Report predicted Wednesday.

“As long as Parsons doesn’t see a dropoff in production, expect him to sign a long-term extension worth $35 million per year, beating Bosa’s average annual value of $34 million,” Sam writes.

Did Bosa’s Deal Come With Sacrifices From 49er Stars?

Many fans will now wonder how the 49ers were able to pay Bosa that much money.

Obviously, spaced clear on the 49ers’ end with the trade of Trey Lance, plus allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to walk away. But current 49ers helped open the door for the deal to happen for Bosa.

Per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, George Kittle and Trent Williams combined to have $23.224 million restructured.

Kittle, the All-Pro tight end, was due to count $19.842 million against the cap for 2024. Williams, the All-Pro left tackle, was scheduled to count against the cap at $28.01 million.