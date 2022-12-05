Nick Bosa Sends Fiery NSFW Message to his Own 49ers Head Coach

Turns out it wasn’t Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson or anyone on the side of the Miami Dolphins who put San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa in a foul mood on Saturday, December 3 before the huge Week 13 interconference showdown.

Of all people, Bosa became triggered by…wait for it…his head coach Kyle Shanahan. To the point where Bosa sent a fiery NSFW message right back to the man who helped drafted him in 2019 during the 33-17 win over the Dolphins.

What Started it, & What Bosa's Message Was

Shanahan after the game insisted that his rib to Bosa and the 49ers defensive line was in wisecrack fashion.

“I kind of messed with the D-Line and Bosa last night telling them that I thought the linebackers outperformed them last week,” Shanahan said to reporters. “I thought they would smile at it but he didn’t smile at all.”

A non-smiling Bosa is a pissed off Bosa, as Shanahan was reminded during the game. And following a fumble recovery for the touchdown from the Niners defense, Bosa ran up on Shanahan and gave his head coach a fiery clap back — to Shanahan’s liking.

“Then right after that last sack where Dre [Greenlaw] scooped and scored, he came up to me and I thought we were going to celebrate together and he goes: ‘That’s what happens when you talk — that way — about me in a team meeting.’ I said ‘I’ll make a note. I’ll make sure to do it a lot more.’ It was pretty cool to see. He was great. Unbelievable.”

Bosa, though, shared his side of the story to reporters following the 16-point win.

“Yeah, he threw a little shade at me and the D-Line,” Bosa said. “So we kind of talked in our meeting. We don’t like being called out like that. I mean it’s our head coach, so he obviously has the right. He watches the tape more than anybody and he expects the most out of us. I’m glad we were able to make an impact.”

The fourth-year edge rusher then revealed his response back to Shanahan was in a more vulgar tone.

“I was like, ‘Don’t talk s*** about me anymore. Or talk more s*** about me,'” Bosa said.

#49ers Nick Bosa says he told Kyle Shanahan not to talk Sh*t about him after his 3rd sack 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9cpEVsT5uR — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) December 5, 2022

Regardless, Bosa welcomes future critique and playful jokes from Shanahan to ignite the NFL’s best pass rusher at 14.5 sacks.

“Light the fire,” Bosa said.

By the way, Bosa delivered three sacks against the Dolphins — the most sacks he’s delivered in a game this season. It’s also the second time in his career he busted the hat trick for sacks (delivered a three-sack day on October 27, 2019 in the 51-13 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

And, he received an endorsement from a former teammate of his for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Say it with me Defensive Player of the year! @nbsmallerbear pic.twitter.com/8JJHHCY4La — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 4, 2022

Deebo Samuel Also Throws Shade

Bosa wasn’t the only 49er in clap back mode after the game.

Deebo Samuel also recalled the words Mostert shared before the contest — saying to Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com that “We have way better talent here” while also adding that his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa “can actually sling it,” which sparked theories that he was throwing shade at Jimmy Garoppolo.

Samuel decided to come with his own shade toward Mostert.

“I thought they had the best talent. Oh…my bad,” Samuel said in the 49ers’ locker room which drew laughs.

Deebo Samuel on Raheem Mostert’s comments earlier in the week: “I thought they had the best talent. Oh… my bad.” pic.twitter.com/5t5yTktHz8 — KNBR (@KNBR) December 5, 2022

Samuel touched the ball 10 times and racked up 63 total yards in the win.