Niners RB Raheem Mostert to Miss Several Weeks, Now Faces Online Abuse

Raheem Mostert received a deflating injury report Monday, when the San Francisco 49ers’ top running back was told he would miss eight weeks with torn cartilage in his knee.

Mostert suffered the injury during the team’s 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1. The Niners’ announced the update on the running back’s condition on Monday, September 13 by way of their official Twitter account.

The 49ers expect Mostert to miss eight weeks with a chipped knee cartilage and are "holding out hope" on Moseley's return. Updates from Kyle Shanahan following #SFvsDET. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 13, 2021

“The 49ers expect Mostert to miss eight weeks with a chipped knee cartilage and are ‘holding out hope’ on Moseley’s return,” the tweet read.

The running back suffered the injury after carrying the ball just twice against the Lions, gaining a total of 20 yards.

Mostert and Wife Devon Face Online Abuse Following Injury News

Mostert missed eight games last season with multiple injuries before being given the all clear to begin this year’s campaign. As disheartening as the news of the knee injury is for the running back and is family, word that he will be sidelined for months was, perhaps, not the worst of it.

Devon Mostert, Raheem’s wife, took to Instagram after her husband left the field Sunday. It was only hours before she said she was bombarded with online abuse from angry San Francisco fans.

Devon Mostert wrote that, among other things, several fans suggested Raheem Mostert should inflict harm upon himself and/or be dismissed from the team. She posted the following to her Instagram story:

“It’s days like today where I truly contemplate not getting on social media again,” Devon Mostert wrote. “As if today wasn’t hard enough, to get on here and have dms (direct messages) about how my husband should kill himself, about how he should be cut, about how he’s made of glass. I know I shouldn’t care, but wow. Wow. Wow. Wow.” “The nasty things some of you just carelessly say is gut-wrenching. I don’t think y’all get it. Football is my husband’s job. It’s how my family EATS,” she continued. “To read such HEARTLESS and degrading comments about the person I LOVE hurts. And I try so hard to shake them off. But when there’s HUNDREDS, THOUSANDS. It’s a lot.”

As part of the same post, Devon Mostert also expressed gratitude to those who have shown her and her husband support.

“Thank you to everyone that sent prayers,” she continued. “I appreciate you, and I see your beautiful heart.”

Mostert Joins Growing List of Injured Niners Players

Also on Monday, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan announced officially that cornerback Jason Verrett is out with a torn ACL and likely to miss the season. San Francisco’s other starting corner, Emmanuel Moseley, is also sidelined with knee problems. There is no current timetable for his return.

Before the year began, wide receiver Jalen Hurd was sent to the injured reserve list (IR) with knee troubles of his own. He will be out of the active lineup for at least the next two weeks.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance also suffered an injury to the finger on his throwing hand just days before the regular season opener, though was able to find the field Sunday. He played just one down, throwing a 5-yard pass for a touchdown to record the Niners’ first points of the season.