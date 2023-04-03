49ers to Host Captain With 49 Career Defensive Starts: Report

The list of potential safety reinforcements for the San Francisco 49ers — especially in the wake of losing Jimmie Ward to the Houston Texans — continues to grow.

But now, one past captain who started in nearly 50 career games has a pre-draft visit set up with the 49ers.

Per NFL insider Aaron Wilson of NBC 2 Houston on Monday, April 3, University of Minnesota safety Jordan Howden has a visit in the works with four teams including the Niners. Wilson adds that along with S.F., NFC West rival the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings have visits lined up for Howden. He also held a private workout with the New Orleans Saints and got invited to the local prospect camp being conducted by the Las Vegas Raiders.

But again, Howden is the latest safety name to emerge as a possibility for a 49ers defense in need of a replacement for the veteran and captain Ward. Howden comes into play as a past team captain himself who started in 49 career games according to the Golden Gophers’ team website.

Howden Brings Instincts Coveted for Safety Position

If there’s a pivotal aspect of Howden’s game that will get NFL teams attached to him, it’s his tackling ability.

Howden, a native of San Diego, delivered 37 total tackles or more every season for the Golden Gophers in a career that began in 2018. During his time with the Big 10 school, he also posted 26 solo tackles or more in his five collegiate seasons. The 6-foot, 209-pounder was lauded for his instincts in his draft evaluation written by nfl.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“Howden is a football-savvy free safety with good instincts and play recognition,” was the first part of Zierlein’s assessment.

However, even with being timed at 4.49 in his 40-yard dash, Zierlein said he has “a lack of acceleration, which could create a plethora of problems for him on the pro level.”

Howden is more of a downhill safety — equivalent to George Odum of the 49ers. He’s heady enough to quickly diagnose the run and immediately makes a beeline toward the ball. A perfect example is this quarterback keeper play he immediately identified and buries against South Dakota State.

While his game looks to be more built to snuff out the run, Howden did prove he’s got ball skills when called upon. He delivered two seasons of seven pass deflections while also proving he can seal wins with his hands — a la this play from 2019 against No. 4 Penn State:

JORDAN HOWDEN FOR THE WIN 🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/S4Ur9ymhT2 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 9, 2019

Howden would likely get his start on special teams first considering his aggressive tackling nature if he were to come over to S.F. He lacks the closing speed and coverage ability that made Ward revered. But Howden would add special teams value to begin and an extra run stuffer if taken by S.F.

Who’s Landed on S.F. Safety Board Recently

As the NFL Draft draws near, 49er fans are beginning to get a clearer idea of who’s on their draft board at safety.

Howden wasn’t the only safety to be revealed as one on the 49ers’ draft board. Via Justin Melo of The Draft Network on Monday, University of Pittsburgh safety Brandon Hill held a virtual meeting with the Niners.

And, one month ago at the NFL Scouting Combine, Cal safety Daniel Scott shared with Steph Sanchez of SB Nation that he had a brief talk with the Niners. But since then, the local defender has become a potential candidate to get drafted by the 49ers after impressive combine and Pro Day workouts.