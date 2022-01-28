49er Players & Coaches Describe Trent Williams Scare Tactic

Mike McDaniel already has one scary weapon to work with on the San Francisco 49ers with Deebo Samuel. But the offensive coordinator was asked about another player who has shown his rare versatility.

And this is not your typical offensive weapon who can burn defensive backs on routes or take handoffs then plow his shoulders into defenders. This offensive player’s stature alone, mixed with an already menacing blocking style, already makes him a scary sight.

But how scary is the thought of a 6-foot-5, 320-pound Trent Williams in motion? McDaniel gave this unique description.

“Have you ever been on the street when a car is driving at you? Yeah, it’s scary,” McDaniel said to reporters.

But he adds, “It’s cool, just because it doesn’t exist. I just haven’t seen that and there’s not a man that that moves that fast with that much power.”

Williams going into motion against the Green Bay Packers captured the hearts of Twitter users, aspiring linemen and football pundits who have called it “poetry in motion” or “a scary sight.”

Even 49er players and head coach Kyle Shanahan gravitated more toward the latter when thinking about 320-pounds of violence coming in motion.

What Williams’ Teammates Say About Williams in Motion

George Kittle is known as a rugged blocker who has flatten defenders when he’s not running routes at tight end. One example is below against a linebacker he will soon meet up with on Sunday: Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams.

But even the All-Pro Kittle witnessed the football version of a car wreck — caused by Williams himself on, you guessed it, the motion play.

When Kittle was asked about Williams coming down the line, Kittle’s eyes got wide — then he described “the footsteps.”

“I could hear the footsteps in Lambeau,” Kittle recalled. “Tom Compton (the opposite offensive tackle to Williams) jumps the snap, hits it just perfect so I’m slow off the ball because of it. Next thing I know I’m getting knifed from the front side and then Trent Williams is blowing through that D-gap.”

Kittle then fell to the ground, and “Next thing I know, I’m on the ground with 600 pounds on top of me. So yes, it’s a little frightening, but it is what it is, and it was a first down so I’m going to accept it.”

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has spent his first season running behind Williams. He was asked to describe the “fullback” Williams. Mitchell says he’s seen Williams pull something similar off before.

“We ran it (that motion play) in practice,” Mitchell said. “And all I could do was laugh because it’s unlikely for somebody being as big as Trent going in motion like that and block in a game. He really knocked that dude down. But it was awesome to see though.”

Even the best pass rusher on the 49ers Nick Bosa admits he’s scared for defensive ends facing Williams accelerating behind the line pre-snap.

“That would be pretty scary,” Bosa said with a laugh. “I mean, he’s a beast. And you definitely want to find as many ways to gain an advantage as you can when you have a guy like that on your team.”

Head Coach: ‘I Can’t Believe it’s Legal’

Shanahan normally uses Kyle Juszczyk, Kittle or any available tight end as the motion blocking back on a play like that.

However, he says Williams himself came up with the idea to add the extra layer to that running play.

“Trent mentioned it to me a long time ago, kind of halfway joking,” Shanahan said. “And he was the only guy left and he’s probably the best guy you can imagine ever doing it.”

And the 41-year-old head coach, who will soon stand on the sidelines for his second NFC title game with the 49ers, joins his own players in being frightened himself about the Williams’ field scare tactic.

“I can’t believe it’s legal. It’s scary for me to even watch,” Shanahan said.