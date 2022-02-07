Former Head Coach Tabbed as Possible Suitor for 49ers Coordinator Spot

The time has come for the San Francisco 49ers to fill their job opening for a spot that had a strong ascension during the postseason.

But this is not offensive coordinator — vacated by Mike McDaniel on the evening of Sunday, February 6 after being named the Miami Dolphins head coach.

This is the special teams coordinator position, which is no longer held by Richard Hightower who accepted a similar position with the Chicago Bears, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story.

Lucky for the ‘Niners, there are two prominent names being tabbed as possible suitors for the position bequeathed by Hightower, whose unit was able to block a field goal and punt that turned into a touchdown in the 49ers’ 13-10 road win over the Green Bay Packers.

And they’re not just any names. They’re former head coaches from the 2021 season: Rich Bissacia and Joe Judge, as noted by The Athletic’s David Lombardi.

But as of Monday morning, February 7, looks like one name is still available.

Bissacia Heading to the NFC: Report

Per the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Bissacia is expected to be hired on by the Packers.

“The Packers are expected to hire former Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected,” Rapoport tweeted at 8:04 a.m. PT.

Bissacia, who took the Raiders to the playoffs amid email controversies involving former head coach Jon Gruden and player arrests involving Nate Hobbs and Henry Ruggs, was still considered a favorite among 49er followers.

With Bissacia likely out of the running to replace Hightower, the 49ers can pivot over to the ex-Giants head coach Judge.

Judge’s Special Teams Resume

While Judge has an extensive background on offense, the 40-year-old and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots comes equipped with special teams expertise.

Judge got his first taste of running the specialists at Birmingham Southern University in 2008, where he also coached linebackers. From there, he made the jump to the Southeastern Conference as a special teams assistant from 2009 to 2011 at the University of Alabama — winning two national titles with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Then from 2012 to 2019, Judge would serve as the head of the special teams unit for the Pats under head coach Bill Belichick. In his final season in Foxboro, the Pats ranked first overall in kicking and punting (2019 season). During their last Super Bowl win with the Pats, Judge’s group returned one kickoff for a touchdown and ranked fourth in kicking and punting.

But he also has a background with coaching wide receivers, which was what he coached in his last year with the Pats. During his one and only season coaching the wideouts, he was able to squeeze one last 100-catch season out of Julian Edelman.

Judge recently went 10-23 overall as Giants head coach. His hire was once met with praise from the league, including from former NFL punter and renown Sirius XM radio personality Pat McAfee — who believed special teams coaches should be looked at more as head coaches.

Judge has since been replaced by former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Now, with Bissacia on his way to be out of the running for the 49ers, Judge is labeled the fallback option by those monitoring who the ‘Niners should add as special teams coordinator.