Potential 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Would Bring Competition for Trey Lance

Jimmy Garoppolo’s disappointing performance on Thursday night is reigniting the discussion about where the San Francisco 49ers might trade the quarterback.

What happens this offseason could still be determined by how San Francisco handles the end of the regular season and playoffs, although the NFL’s Ian Rapoport said a few weeks ago that the team was trading Jimmy G no matter what. If that’s the case, it’s all about the potential suitors that could take on the 30-year-old’s huge contract as they move on with Niners rookie QB Trey Lance.

Enter the New York Giants. With quarterback Daniel Jones still not panning out, there’s a real chance head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman could be in serious need of a new QB.

Super Bowl XLVI champ Chris Canty has traded his cleats for the mic on ESPN, and the former Giants defensive end thinks Jimmy G and the Giants are a good pair.

“Random thought….. Jimmy G to the Giants this offseason???” Canty said on Twitter. “If NYG isn’t sold on DJ, Garoppolo wouldn’t be the worst option Giants.”

It’s an interesting idea, but does it make sense for all parties involved?

What the San Francisco 49ers Could Get for Jimmy Garoppolo

The payout for Garoppolo is still being determined. If he and the 49ers play at a high level and make a deep run, that value will go up and up.

But based on his two interceptions in the 20-17 primetime loss to the Tennessee Titans, it’s hard to imagine it’s currently going up. Bill Barnwell of ESPN estimates that a Day 2 pick and a player could get Jimmy G out of Santa Clara.

In this scenario, one would guess that Daniel Jones would be part of that deal. As Pro Football Reference shows us, Jones has thrown for 2428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 starts this season.

Could San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan give Jones a fresh start as backup competitor to Trey? Where Jones might be attractive to Shanahan is his rushing ability, as the 24-year-old has amassed 1000 yards in 38 games and has finished as the seventh-leading rushing QB in all three of his NFL seasons, per StatMuse.

In terms of competition for Lance, the Niners could do worse. The key upside about Jones is that he’s still young enough that there’s potential to unlock. He’s not a guy you want starting consistently, at least not initially, but his presence should make sure Trey Lance has pressure to perform.

Committing to Trey Lance Will Help 49ers Cap Situation

Per Spotrac, Garoppolo will be due $27 million in 2021. With an estimated $10 million in cap space for 2022, being rid of his contract would be a massive boost and allow the Niners to maneuver and improve elsewhere.

Jones will be due $8.3 million in 2021, so this trade would open up about $18 million. But it’s worth noting that Jones’ an expensive contract for a backup, but it would likely only be for the 2021 season.

If San Francisco wanted to keep the Duke product around after 2021, they could take his rookie fifth-year option or look to renegotiate a new deal.