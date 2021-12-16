49ers Sign Ex-Cardinals CB & Seahawks Lineman to Practice Squad

Division rivals in the NFL always try to one up each other, especially in adding players who once were on the opposite sideline. Such is the case between two NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the week of December 12, 2021.

But the ‘Niners added some secondary and offensive line help on Wednesday, December 15 who once had ties to both clubs.

The 49ers announced that they’ve signed cornerback Lavert Hill via the Cardinals and offensive tackle Wyatt Miller — the latter sharing this NFC West connection with Hill: He’s an ex-Seattle Seahawk.

Hill Comes in as Replacement for Waived CB

The 23-year-old Hill comes to the S.F. practice squad in good timing: He’s coming in to replace the recently departed Saivion Smith.

The 49ers have waived CB Saivion Smith. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 13, 2021

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hill was signed to the Cards’ practice squad on October 26. But he was released by the team on November 1.

Before playing in the NFC West, Hill entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Michigan. He signed a rookie free agent deal on April 26, 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lavert Hill is excited to make the most out of this opportunity 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kGS17txPFH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 20, 2020

Hill, though, was among the Chiefs’ roster cuts on September 5, 2020. He then had a stint on their practice squad before getting released on November 24, 2020.

Hill then was in Philadelphia where he joined the Eagles’ practice squad, only to be waived during August 2021 training camp.

While with Michigan, Hill once lined up against future NFL wide receiver and first rounder Jerry Jeudy.

Jerry Juedy vs Lavert Hill in press Hill has inside leverage. Juedy hops inside to square him up. Gets past him with an explosive first step. Good hand usage. Look how quickly he got on top of HIll, who is a good CB. pic.twitter.com/VRVzZlvdW5 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 30, 2020

He also swooped up this pick six in an October 2018 game against Big 10 powerhouse Wisconsin.

Badger Dagger! Lavert Hill Big Houses a pick return and @UMichFootball is up 31-7 in the fourth: pic.twitter.com/x7A6lOGBwK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 14, 2018

Miller was in NFC West in 2020

While the former Central Florida lineman has played for five NFL franchises since his arrival to the league in 2019, he was in the Pacific Northwest one year ago.

Miller was signed to the ‘Hawks practice squad on December 17, 2020. The Seahawks then released him on January 5 before their first round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller went undrafted after earning second team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) honors at UCF in 2017 and 2018. While at UCF, Miller played on the 2018 Fiesta Bowl team that took on LSU.

Good to be back in PHX for the @Fiesta_Bowl! Big bowl…same goal…1-0 ⚔️ Coach Heup, Wyatt Miller, Titus Davis 🎤👇 pic.twitter.com/M8Ej8LT55x — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) December 28, 2018

The New York Jets rewarded Miller with his first NFL opportunity after the 2019 draft by adding him to their list of 16 undrafted free agent signings on May 10. The Jets waived him nearly four months later on August 31.

The 26-year-old has also suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and his most recent NFL stop was with the Kansas City Chiefs — who released him on August 31, 2021, the day each team was required to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Ex-49er Also Finds New Home in Division

While the 49ers lured in two extra practice squad members with the NFC West connection, one rival of the ‘Niners added a former S.F. wide receiver.

Matt Cole, who once made two special teams tackles in a 26-23 loss to Seattle in the season finale of the 2020-21 season, signed with the Seahawks practice squad on Tuesday, December 14.

Cole was waived by the 49ers on May 4. He was then claimed off waivers by the Jets the following day, where he briefly played for former 49ers defensive coordinator and Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Cole was most recently with the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, the latter team releasing him on Tuesday, December 7.