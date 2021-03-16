49ers Pushing to Re-Sign Highly Touted Tackle: Report

The 49ers are reportedly pushing hard to re-sign offensive tackle, Trent Williams, to a four-year, $80 million deal, according to John Lund of KNBR.

But, that might not be enough to keep Williams in the Bay Area, Papa says.

Papa says #49ers have a 4-$80M on table for @TrentW71 , no other details. Will have to come up to keep 71. Have to be creative, other teams (Indy) have more $ space and need as well. — John Lund (@JohnLundRadio) March 16, 2021

Williams doesn’t seem to be worried at all about where he is headed as NFL Network reported this morning that the offensive lineman was on vacation in Mexico at the start of free agency, but has returned.

Also, a lot of other teams are reportedly trying for him including Super Bowl contender, the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports.

49ers remain extremely committed to re-signing Trent Williams. There's flirtation with the market — KC at the top — but SF continues to make its push. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 16, 2021

Williams Hinted at Potential Return to San Francisco

Williams hopped on a recent Cris Collinsworth Podcast with co-host and his teammate Richard Sherman along with George Chahrouri.

Sherman gave his opinion on where Williams might be next season.

“I’ve got San Francisco. I’ve got him staying in San Francisco for the faithful,” Sherman said. “I think he stays in San Francisco. I think he makes you guys happy for another 5-6 years and gets his gold jacket and then decides whether he wants it in Washington or San Francisco.”

Williams replied: “That’s not a bad take, fellas. That’s not a bad take. Y’all barking up the right tree.”

Last off-season, Williams was traded to the 49ers from Washington after sitting out a year due to health issues and a dispute with the organization over his treatments. Sherman and Williams are set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year starts on Wednesday, March 17th.

What Kind of Deal Does Williams Want?

Also on the podcast, the eight-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle revealed what he was looking for in his next contract,

“I’m thinking this would be a longer deal,” Williams said. “Not longer, but a four- or five-year deal that I’m probably looking at. I’m 32 now. I’ll be 33 in July. I feel like I can play at a high level well into my (late) 30s, maybe early 40s. I don’t know. I ain’t gonna make no promises.”

Williams was drafted in 2010 at No. 4 overall by the Washington Football Team.

In 2020, Williams started 14 games, missing one game due to COVID-19 protocols and the final game of the season because of an elbow injury. And wherever he goes next, it’s still only the beginning for the veteran.

“I ain’t gonna say this is my last one because, at the end of this contract, I could be 37,” Williams said, “and I could be the same age as Jason Peters was a couple of years ago, and they may still want me to come and play left tackle. Somebody may want me to play left tackle for them, so I wouldn’t X out that possibility.

“I’m definitely poised for another, in my opinion, six seasons that I can play at a high level. That’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

