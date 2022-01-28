Rams Coach Looking for ‘Payback’ After 49ers Star’s ‘Body Bag’ Comments

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams do not like each other very much, if you hadn’t heard.

Besides being NFC rivals, the two teams are currently in a “Super Bowl window” and both franchises fell just short in the big game in previous years. Throw in that the 49ers have won six-straight over the Rams and recent comments, it’s clear that January 30’s NFC Championship game will bring all the intensity an NFL fan can ask for.

Some of those recent comments came from the 49ers star tight end George Kittle, who initially equated the Rams-49ers battles as ones that will require body bags for one team or the other. Those words were dropped ahead of Week 18’s 27-24 overtime thriller, but Kittle went back to those comments after Rams players brought up “body bags” during the game.

“We go down 17-0,” Kittle said at the post-game press conference. “And I had five guys chirping at me in my ear, saying, ‘Hey, guys are putting you [in a] body bag, Kittle.’ I was like, ‘A lot of time up on that clock, boys.’ And hopefully, I can see them again because that was a fun body-bag game.”

On Thursday, a new update happened in the “body bag” saga: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris sent a message to Kittle and the 49ers.

Morris Speaks on Kittle

It’s worth noting that Morris’ comments on Kittle and the body bag comments came with respect for the tight end. This may be Morris’ first year as defensive coordinator for Los Angeles, but he obviously knows Kittle’s talent and work well.

“He’s one of my favorite players in this league, other than this week,” Morris said on January 27. “When you talk about George Kittle you’re talking about a competitor, a tough guy. He came out and talked about the body-bag game last week and he put us in one and now it’s our time to pay him back.”

There’s no doubt that Morris has dedicated a good portion of the team’s preparations on keeping Kittle under wraps and limit what the 49ers can do with him. After his four receptions for 63 yards led the 49ers in the Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers, there’s an even more recent reminder of how vital the tight end is to the 49ers.

“We don’t look at it like bulletin board material or anything like that,” Morris said. “He’s a really fun player to play against because of his competitiveness, his toughness and we can’t wait to go out there and try to make some plays.”

Kyle Shanahan Address Sean McVay Comments

While Morris talked about Kittle, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked this week about whether or not 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was in his head. Considering that the Rams head coach has lost six straight to Shanahan, it’s a somewhat valid thought. McVay dropped an initial no before expanding on his relationship with Shanahan as a friend and competitor.

After McVay’s response, Shanahan was asked whether or not he thought it was funny or good that McVay was asked the question.

“Not really,” Shanahan said. “I think that’s kind of silly… I think a question like that is giving Sean and myself way too much credit. We’re coaches. Watch what’s going on out on that field and some of the players out there and the people that are competing and to think that it’s about Sean and I… I know that he doesn’t feel that way and he knows that I don’t feel that way.”

There’s too much respect between the two for that kind of pettiness, and Shanahan made it clear that he’s heard enough about mind games.