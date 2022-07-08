Reactions Come For Stunning Death of Ex-49ers Cornerback

Jimmy Williams, who played four of his six NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers at cornerback and additionally established himself as a stout special teams return ace, died on Friday, July 8, the 49ers announced at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time.

Williams was 43. His cause of his death is currently not known.

Williams played from 2001 to the 2004 season with the 49ers. Outside of playing left cornerback, the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Vanderbilt gave the ‘Niners a valuable return option.

Fans, former teammates and longtime beat writers covering the 49ers took to Twitter to remember Williams. Also included, a statement from the head coach representing his college alma mater.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

‘Quite a Personality’

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has been around the 49ers for more than two decades. The columnist and insider recalled the personality of Williams.

“It’s very sad to hear this terrible news. Jimmy was a star at Vanderbilt. He was very good return man with the 49ers, and I remember him as having quite a personality. I know he did a lot of good things in his community after his NFL career,” was what Maiocco posted on his twitter account.

Fellow NBC Sports Bay Area colleague Jennifer Lee Chan also chimed in.

So sad. #49ers alum Jimmy Williams was only 43 years old. Played for the club from 2001-2004. https://t.co/cOpVQck167 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) July 8, 2022

Matt Barrows of The Athletic was another who shared his reaction to the loss, revealing that Williams was one of the first 49er players he began covering.

This is quite sad. Jimmy was a cornerback/return man when I first started covering the team in 2003. He was just 43 years old. https://t.co/pa6qk28n7m — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) July 8, 2022

One 49ers fan, James Masajo, shared how he met Williams and other 49ers back in 2004 in the Northern Bay Area city of Vallejo.

“I remember this dude! Met him back in 2004 along with Brandon Lloyd, Derek Smith, Jeff Ulbrich etc. at an automobile shop in Vallejo CA. Got his autograph and pic that day. RIP!” was what Masajo posted.

One more fan who goes by the handle @stocktonsports4 on Twitter said he met Williams and another former 49er in Stockton.

“He was hella cool, met him and Al Blades one night in Stockton during training camp. RIP brother!” was what he tweeted.

Outside of the 49ers, Williams played for the Seattle Seahawks for two seasons — which included lining up for the franchise’s first Super Bowl team during the 2005 season. He also had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos where he teamed with radio personality Nick Ferguson, who also reacted toward his passing.

“We were only teammates for a brief amount time (with the) Broncos but he was one of the coolest players that I was blessed to play with,” was what Ferguson helped tweet out while sending his condolences to Williams’ family.

Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea helped speak on behalf of Williams’ collegiate home — sharing a lengthy letter on how he and the program were remembering a Vanderbilt legend.

Remembering a Vanderbilt legend, a dedicated husband and father, and a dear friend. You will be missed, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/YJmIV0WNaf — Clark Lea (@Coach_Lea) July 8, 2022

Williams Remembered for Versatility

Williams played in a 49ers secondary that featured Ahmed Plummer, Jason Webster, Lance Schulters, Zack Bronson then in 2002 Ronnie Heard and Tony Parrish.

Defensively throughout his career, Williams delivered 151 tackles, 124 solo stops, four tackles behind the line of scrimmage and snatched three interceptions to go along with 13 pass deflections. But he was more than a defender.

Per Pro Football Reference, he averaged 16.8 yards per punt return in 2002 and added an average of 21.9 yards per return on kickoffs.

Two future Hall of Fame teammates he played with in S.F.: Terrell Owens and Bryant Young.