Ex-49ers 1st Round Pick Works Out for Rival After 4 Years Away: Report

There’s a past first rounder once taken by the San Francisco 49ers who’s looking to resume his NFL career.

Turns out, he worked out in front of a division rival.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Per the league’s transaction wire, former 31st overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft Reuben Foster was the lone tryout for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, July 31. Insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network added how the Sunday workout with the Seahawks isn’t his only workout.

Free agent LB Reuben Foster, hoping to kick-start his comeback after recovery from a major knee injury, has a workout today with the #Seahawks, source said. Foster hasn’t played since 2018, but the former #49ers and #Commanders LB has had several workouts. Another chance today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

Why Foster Hasn’t Played in 4 Years

Foster’s NFL career has been marred by injuries and legal issues.

His NFL start got off to a rocky one when it was revealed on February 13, 2017 that the former Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker had to undergo surgery for his right rotator cuff — which originally prevented him from taking part in the NFL Scouting Combine. But then, his combine experience further got convoluted when he got into a reported heated argument with a hospital worker, which got him to be sent home by the combine. It was also revealed he failed a drug test at the event.

Still, the 49ers took him near the bottom of the first round, with Lance Zierlein of nfl.com calling him a “vicious hitter with elite playmaking range and an ability to toggle between 225 and 240 pounds” in his draft evaluation, including comparing him to Perennial All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

Foster, however, was limited to just 10 games in his rookie season with an ankle injury. Then in 2018, he was suspended for the first two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Then, a domestic violence arrest ultimately left the ‘Niners with the decision to cut Foster on November 24, 2018.

Foster eventually was claimed off waivers by Washington in November 2018. Foster, however, never recorded any stats for Washington. He then tore his ACL during a May 2019 minicamp workout. His injury was so severe that he was placed on the league’s physically unable to perform list until August 9, 2020. After his contract expired with the Commanders, he was never resigned.

Foster has since attempted a league comeback — the latest now with a Seahawks team that released their captain and star LB during the “Legion of Boom” era Wagner in March 2022.

49ers Also Tryout 4 Defenders Following 2 Significant Injuries

Following the injury to Maurice Hurst, as well as Arik Armstead enduring an MCL sprain, the 49ers gave four defensive linemen with an interior background a tryout on Sunday, July 31 per the league’s transaction wire.

Hurst is out for a lengthy period of time due to torn biceps, with head coach Kyle Shanahan not ruling out the possibility of the 6-foot-2, 291-pounder being lost for the season. Meanwhile, there’s no current timetable for when Armstead will return, but could miss the early portion of the season. The 49ers tried out the following defensive linemen, including one who had a second workout:

T.J. Carter: Carter was among the July 25 tryouts with newly signed 49er Tomasi Laulile. The long 6-foot-4, 289-pounder has had NFL stops with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and recently the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trevon Coley: The 28-year-old Coley has had numerous NFL stops since coming into the league out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He’s suited up for the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets. He was also placed on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans on August 17 of last season.

Dion Novil: The former North Texas Mean Green interior DL was a undrafted free agent signing by the Los Angeles Rams but was waived by them in May 2022.

Akeem Spence: The 30-year-old and Ex-fourth rounder in the 2013 draft has played for seven teams in his career. He’s produced 205 tackles but only started every game in an entire season once in 2018 while with the Miami Dolphins.