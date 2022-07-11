Richard Sherman Shares This ‘Hope’ for Veteran 49ers Defender

It won’t be long before the NFL world sees Richard Sherman in a new light: As an analyst breaking down plays, players and using his verbose side to describe certain field moments on the streaming air.

The perennial Pro Bowl cornerback, who lined up for the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2020 and was one of the captains of the 49ers’ Super Bowl 54 team, will soon be in studio for the Amazon NFL Thursday Night Football coverage — though he’s still open about a return to the league as he has not officially retired yet.

Already, he delivered one breakdown of a prominent member of the 49ers on Monday, July 11 who, surprisingly, is yet to play in his first Pro Bowl as he enters his eighth season in the league. But Sherman lauded this 49ers veteran which included sharing one “hope” he has for his former 49ers teammate.

Sherman Shares This ‘Hope’ One Day for Well-Respected 49er

Sherman’s hope: People can finally see how impactful Arik Armstead really is.

The 34-year-old Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks and three-time NFC champion defender reacted to a Twitter clip of Armstead bull rushing his way to Aaron Rodgers during the 49ers’ road upset of the top-seeded NFC team from this past season. That play forced the four-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player to deliver an errant throw.

And that highlight prompted Sherman to share his honesty about the 6-foot-7, 290-pounder.

“I really hope one day soon people really can see Arik Armstead impact on this defense in both the Run and pass game. He makes a lot of things work for one of top defenses in football,” Sherman said.

I really hope one day soon people really can see @arikarmstead impact on this defense in both the Run and pass game. He makes alot of things work for one of top Defenses in football. https://t.co/NtMxRwBiOp — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 11, 2022

Sherman then responded to a 49er fan’s question about Armstead’s impact — to which Sherman himself made this revelation: He plans to show more highlights of Armstead in action to shine a light on his true presence along the S.F. trenches.

“When he’s plays from a Wide 9 tech (position that puts him outside of the tight end) he is able to eliminate and blow up a lot of a teams’ rushing option because of his size and power. Later this summer I will show with my own tape,” Sherman said to the fan.

There was one prominent NFL analyst who took Sherman’s side in his breakdown of Armstead: Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

Why Sherman Isn’t Wrong

The focus on the 49ers’ front line is Nick Bosa. Rightfully so, because he led the ‘Niners in sacks last season and his edge speed and hand combinations have turned him into one of the league’s elite edge rushers.

But Armstead is deserving of his praise.

Armstead has never gone through a season without getting a sack and has delivered between two to 11 tackles for a loss in every season he’s played per Pro Football Reference. He’s also shown an unselfish side along the line: Showing his willingness to slide over.

Following the season-ending knee injury to Javon Kinlaw, Armstead took the inside reins in his absence and became one of the league’s best at disrupting the “B” gap where Kinlaw lined up. His dominance in the gap showed up against the Packers during that 13-10 playoff win:

Arik Armstead with a clutch red-zone sack 😅 pic.twitter.com/cGStfQK9kn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 23, 2022

In this clip versus the Seahawks, Armstead starts out as the three-technique interior defender. Yet, Armstead slants towards the “B’ gap then slices through the trenches for this sack:

Arik Armstead gettin’ fed out there 🍽 pic.twitter.com/IjQidPYMbl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 5, 2021

Lastly, here’s one more example of Armstead’s impact: This sack he delivered forced overtime with a final playoff berth on the line.

Shoutout to Arik Armstead who’s critical 4th quarter sack assured OT and the rest is history. Arik dominated and racked up 2.5 sacks, 2 TFLs, and 7 tackles! #49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/HhSz86hZgo — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) January 10, 2022

Could this finally be the season when Armstead gets his first Pro Bowl nod? Or maybe others outside of Sherman can begin praising Armstead and his trench value a lot more?

Armstead did earn a top 10 ranking by NFL executives and coaches in this ESPN story (No. 8 overall). He also was given this title by NBC Sports Bay Area columnists Jennifer Lee Chan and Matt Maiocco: One of the 10 most important players this season on the 49ers.