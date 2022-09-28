Richard Sherman Reveals Where His Confidence Level is for the 49ers

Once September 2022 came, former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman announced his Super Bowl pick. And he picked the team he went to Super Bowl 54 with snatching the Vince Lombardi Trophy over the Buffalo Bills.

Now with September down to its final week, here’s where the 49ers currently stand: 1-2 overall and coming off a sluggish performance against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football on September 25. It was a game that saw some concerning elements involving 49er fans with the direction the offense is going in with Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm and if head coach Kyle Shanahan can pull them out of this funk.

Now, what’s the confidence level at now for the verbose Sherman regarding the 49ers?

Sherman Gives Telling Remarks That Point to Tone Change

Speaking on The Richard Sherman Podcast released on Wednesday morning, September 28, the three-time NFC champion and Super Bowl 48 champ Sherman revealed where he stands with the 49ers.

“Yeah, I’m really concerned,” Sherman said on his show. “I’m really concerned now, offensively.”

His concerns clearly come from watching the four sacks the offensive line allowed on Garoppolo plus how the offense became inefficient in the high altitude. But Sherman also has observed a unit that has been held to 10 points twice already this season. That’s his one area of concern.

“I’m not concerned defensively,” Sherman continued. “They’re on a historic track. But offensively, I’m very concerned. If you can’t protect the quarterback, you’re in a world of trouble. And the NFC West is not as tough as it’s always been, but the [Los Angeles] Rams are still tough. They’ll see them this week.”

Defensively, the 49ers have shown to be in tremendous shape there: Not allowing more than 262 total yards in all three games. Nick Bosa is currently tied for second with four sacks. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley extended his impressive streak of not allowing a touchdown his side to 22 straight games played including playoffs. The 49ers have also discovered an emerging star in Talanoa Hufanga, who already has four tackles behind the line of scrimmage — the most among skill position defenders on the Niners.

But again, Sherman’s area of concern lies with the offense.

Does Sherman Believe the 49ers are Already in ‘Must Win’ Mode?’

Here’s how things have changed in the NFC West: The Seattle Seahawks went from leading the division at the start of the season to joining the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at the bottom with identical 1-2 records.

Meanwhile, the Rams — who were once criticized following their season opening debacle against the Buffalo Bills 31-10 — have since won two straight to reclaim the division lead.

Does Sherman already view this rematch of the NFC title game as a situation where the 49ers find themselves in must-win mode?

“And so, [the 49ers will] have to win this game against a tough Rams team,” Sherman said. “They’re leading the division. So in order to get back in it, you have to win this game, and the Rams are still a tough out. They’re having their own offensive line problems, but defensive line, they’ve still got it.”

Sherman then dove into what the defending champs will bring with them and who will test the struggling 49ers offensive line the most.

“[They got] Leonard Floyd. They’ve still got that man, 99, Aaron Donald, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, working on his fourth,” Sherman said. “You don’t want to be the reason he gets his fourth.”

As it is, Donald is already in the 100 sack club after getting Kyler Murray early in their Week 3 win. Floyd may be yet to record a sack this season, but he’s produced 20 total as a Ram per Pro Football Reference.

As of Tuesday, September 27, Fan Duel has the 49ers listed as a 2.5-point favorite against the Rams heading into their Monday Night Football showdown at Levi’s Stadium.