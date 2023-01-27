Rob Gronkowski Details Impact of 49ers’ George Kittle: Exclusive

One man is going to be dialed in on the tight ends at Lincoln Financial Field once the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles take the field at 3 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 29.

Fittingly, it’s a legendary tight end who will be locked in on George Kittle and Dallas Goedert: Four-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski, who spoke exclusively with Heavy about the two lead TEs for the NFC title game.

Who’s the Most Well-Rounded?

Gronkowski has called the fifth-year tight end Goedert the “underrated” member of the high-powered Eagles offense — citing his ability to be a three down tight end and one who can impact a game as a blocker and receiver. He showed that in the 38-7 trouncing of the New York Giants on Saturday, January 21. But is the four-time Pro Bowler Kittle the one with the edge per the legendary tight end?

“I would say Dallas and Kittle are very similar. They’re both well-rounded tight ends. But I would say Kittle takes the reign,” Gronkowski told Heavy. “I would say he’s the best, most complete tight end in the game right now.”

“Gronk” gave a scouting report of what makes “The People’s Tight End” impactful.

“He brings the energy in the passing game and he brings the energy in the run game as well. He loves to pancake his defenders and he loves to run over some guys and score touchdowns. Kittle is at the top of his game,” Gronkowski said.

‘Gronk’ on Importance of TE Play

This was the time of year when “Gronk” raised his game up to help clinch conference titles for the New England Patriots five times, winning three Vince Lombardi Trophies, and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he won his final ring with.

But as his position evolved, he believes now more than ever that offenses can’t get by without stellar tight end play. Hence why Sunday’s championship games will feature four who could change the phase of the game, including Kittle.

“It’s just great to see all these tight ends that are in the championship games. You’ve got to have a good tight end in order to win now — and that’s what you’re seeing,” Gronkowski said. “You see Travis Kelce [of the Kansas City Chiefs], he’s obviously the best tight end in the game. Kittle I think is the best well-rounded tight end and Dallas is up there as one of the best well-rounded tight ends in the game and you even have a decent tight end in Hayden Hurst with the Cincinnati Bengals as well.”

Gronkowski added, “In order to win games and get deep [into the postseason], I believe you’ve got to have a pretty solid tight end. It just helps the offense out tremendously.”

