Ex-49ers DC Involved in Doing ‘Homework’ on Ex-$63 Million Pro Bowler: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are beyond set in the backfield with a full state of Christian McCaffrey on the horizon, plus intriguing second-year players Jordan Mason and Ty Davis-Price providing depth. So it’s more than likely that free agent Dalvin Cook isn’t being the subject of “homework” being done by general manager John Lynch and company.

However, someone with past ties to the 49ers is part of an evaluation process for the available former $63 million running back according to one ESPN insider.

During her appearance on NFL Live on Wednesday, June 21, Dianna Russini revealed the New York Jets are “doing their homework” on the unrestricted free agent who was released by the Minnesota Vikings June 9 (h/t Heavy on Jets reporter Paul “Boy Green” Esden).

That means former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is being briefed on the possibility of adding the four-time Pro Bowler to the Jets.

Another ESPN Insider Believes Cook & Saleh Could Become a Pairing

Russini isn’t the only one who mentioned Cook’s name with Saleh’s team.

Fellow insider Adam Schefter went on his podcast to additionally endorse Cook to Saleh and the Jets, then explained why the multiple 1,000-yard rusher makes sense.

“I’ll tell you a team that makes sense in my opinion, just my opinion, that makes sense for Dalvin Cook moving forward, that would be the Jets,” Schefter said. “They have Breece Hall coming off a torn ACL. I don’t know if he’s going to be full go as the season gets underway. But, their schedule is unforgiving.

“They open the season against the Bills on Monday night. They [then] play the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs, the [Denver] Broncos then the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a murderous start to the season for the Jets. They’re going to need help for the running game,” Schefter continued. “Wouldn’t a guy like Dalvin Cook make some sense?”

It’s already been an aggressive offseason for the Jets, who fell apart down the stretch following a 7-4 start and lost their last six games. They addressed quarterback by orchestrating a pre-draft trade of 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Rodgers. Saleh and the Jets additionally fired former 49ers passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator…then replaced him with an old friend of Rodgers’ in Ex-Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

If Saleh were to add Cook, the running back would get another former 49er at the forefront in Laken Tomlinson — who would serve as one of his primary road clearers. And adding Cook would certainly increase Saleh’s chances of making his first playoffs as a head coach.

Where Does the 49ers Ground Game Rank?

Back to the Bay Area, do the Niners boast the league’s deepest, and best, running attack ahead of 2023? Pro Football Focus believes so.

Written by PFF’s Gordon McGuiness, he and the national analytics website placed the 49ers as the No. 1 running game for the upcoming season.

“Christian McCaffrey was everything the 49ers could have hoped for, averaging 4.9 yards per carry and forcing 30 missed tackles on 199 rushing attempts in the regular season and playoffs after his midseason trade from the Carolina Panthers,” McGuiness wrote. “His 91.9 PFF receiving grade in that span was the best in the entire NFL, too.”

But it’s not just “Run CMC” who makes this unit the preseason No. 1.

“Then you have Elijah Mitchell as depth, who has produced 75.0-plus PFF rushing grades in each of the past two seasons when healthy,” McGuinness said.