49ers Address 2 Key Roster Decisions Involving the Offense

The San Francisco 49ers addressed two critical areas on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 19 that involves the offense: Wide receiver and the offensive line.
How did the ‘Niners address it? By bringing back two familiar faces who were free agents — and two men who are credited for delivering some key moments during the 2021 season.
Announced via the team’s website, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill have signed one-year tendered contracts.
ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!
Jennings’ Key Plays Plus Value
The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jennings will help give the 49ers a tall option in the passing game for 2022.
Per The Athletic’s David Lombardi, here’s what Jennings will be getting by returning to the Bay Area:
Jennings caught 24 passes for 282 yards and scored five times in one start and 16 games of action. San Francisco fans witnessed Jennings blossom as a potential red zone option with his frame and route running:
He also delivered this tightly contested catch against the eventual AFC champions that put the 49ers in the Cincinnati Bengals’ territory before claiming the road win:
But he’s likely revered among the 49ers faithful for helping save their season with these numbers in the season finale: 6 catches, 94 yards, an average of 15.67 yards per catch and scoring twice against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams — in a week 18 contest with a final playoff berth on the line.
Lombardi noted that the former undrafted rookie out of Tennessee was the subject of a longer term deal with the 49ers.
“There’d been thoughts that Jauan Jennings/49ers might reach agreement on a longer-term contract this offseason. That would’ve allowed S.F. to avoid having to deal with Jennings as an RFA who could negotiate with other teams next year. But for now it’s just that one-year deal,” Lombardi tweeted.
Brunskill’s Versatility & Value
Brunskill holds this rare claim among the 49ers and their offensive line: He started in every game, including playoffs.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder mostly situated himself at right guard. But there times in which the interior offensive lineman showed his willingness to sprint down the field…even if it meant going in front of Deebo Samuel as seen here versus the Minnesota Vikings:
But while Brunskill took on his share of menacing trench defenders, he’s best remembered for going toe-to-toe with the always dominant Aaron Donald. And Brunskill still cleared out “A.D” when asked.
Brunskill also stonewalled Donald in catching his attempted stunt move during this passing play:
But before the critical season finale contest, there was another game that showed Brunskill at the top of his game against the perennial All-Pro, which was also the game that helped ignite the 49ers’ turnaround: The November 15, 2021 Monday Night Football rout of the Rams. NFL network personality and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger raved about the way Brunskill challenged Donald, including winning the hand battle:
Lombardi gave a breakdown of what Brunskill will now receive off of his tendered deal.
But even with Jennings and Brunskill back on board, there’s still the belief that the 49ers will add more to both spots on April 29 for the NFL Draft. Lombardi says the trenches remains the “single biggest concern.”
And, with Laken Tomlinson off to the New York Jets and Pro Bowl center Alex Mack having his status for 2022 still up in the air, Lombardi’s colleague Matt Barrows projected this potential interior lineup on offense:
But Jennings and Brunskill help add needed depth at two crucial areas for the 49ers. And in the case of Brunskill, he could be assurance for the ‘Niners if Mack doesn’t officially return.
Google paying a good salary from home $4500 to $6000 a week, which is amazing a year ago I was unemployed in a cnn132 terrible economy. Thanks Google every day for blessing these instructions and now it is my duty to pay and share it with everyone .. here i started …
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐣𝐨𝐛𝟐𝟒𝟕.𝐜𝐨𝐦