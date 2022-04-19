49ers Address 2 Key Roster Decisions Involving the Offense

The San Francisco 49ers addressed two critical areas on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 19 that involves the offense: Wide receiver and the offensive line.

How did the ‘Niners address it? By bringing back two familiar faces who were free agents — and two men who are credited for delivering some key moments during the 2021 season.

Announced via the team’s website, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill have signed one-year tendered contracts.

ALL the latest 49ers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on 49ers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on 49ers!

Jennings’ Key Plays Plus Value

The 6-foot-3, 212-pound Jennings will help give the 49ers a tall option in the passing game for 2022.

Per The Athletic’s David Lombardi, here’s what Jennings will be getting by returning to the Bay Area:

Jauan Jennings' 49ers contract for 2022: $825k base salary, $825k salary-cap hit. That's obviously a very efficient price for a player of Jennings' caliber and illustrative of how valuable rookie deal discounts can be — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 19, 2022

Jennings caught 24 passes for 282 yards and scored five times in one start and 16 games of action. San Francisco fans witnessed Jennings blossom as a potential red zone option with his frame and route running:

First NFL catch is a TD for Jauan Jennings! 🙌 📺 #SFvsPHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/FRuu0EwiPe — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 19, 2021

He also delivered this tightly contested catch against the eventual AFC champions that put the 49ers in the Cincinnati Bengals’ territory before claiming the road win:

#49ers Jauan Jennings with a hell of a catch! pic.twitter.com/zBBAO83M30 — Alex Tran (@nineralex) December 13, 2021

But he’s likely revered among the 49ers faithful for helping save their season with these numbers in the season finale: 6 catches, 94 yards, an average of 15.67 yards per catch and scoring twice against the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams — in a week 18 contest with a final playoff berth on the line.

JAUAN JENNINGS TO TIE THE GAME 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DjFyBG5GaG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 10, 2022

Lombardi noted that the former undrafted rookie out of Tennessee was the subject of a longer term deal with the 49ers.

“There’d been thoughts that Jauan Jennings/49ers might reach agreement on a longer-term contract this offseason. That would’ve allowed S.F. to avoid having to deal with Jennings as an RFA who could negotiate with other teams next year. But for now it’s just that one-year deal,” Lombardi tweeted.

Brunskill’s Versatility & Value

Brunskill holds this rare claim among the 49ers and their offensive line: He started in every game, including playoffs.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder mostly situated himself at right guard. But there times in which the interior offensive lineman showed his willingness to sprint down the field…even if it meant going in front of Deebo Samuel as seen here versus the Minnesota Vikings:

Don’t disregard how fast the 49ers’ *blockers* are. Here’s Daniel Brunskill sprinting with Deebo Samuel 40 yards beyond the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/370z95q4OD — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 29, 2021

But while Brunskill took on his share of menacing trench defenders, he’s best remembered for going toe-to-toe with the always dominant Aaron Donald. And Brunskill still cleared out “A.D” when asked.

Daniel Brunskill owns Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/X0TIUdUQhN — Brad (@Graham_SFN) January 9, 2022

Brunskill also stonewalled Donald in catching his attempted stunt move during this passing play:

Daniel Brunskill stoned Aaron Donald on a stunt when he wasn’t even looking pic.twitter.com/8YKcyfRfo7 — Brad (@Graham_SFN) February 11, 2022

But before the critical season finale contest, there was another game that showed Brunskill at the top of his game against the perennial All-Pro, which was also the game that helped ignite the 49ers’ turnaround: The November 15, 2021 Monday Night Football rout of the Rams. NFL network personality and former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger raved about the way Brunskill challenged Donald, including winning the hand battle:





Play



Baldy’s Breakdown of 49ers Daniel Brunskill owning Rams Aaron Donald 2021-11-16T16:36:07Z

Lombardi gave a breakdown of what Brunskill will now receive off of his tendered deal.

Daniel Brunskill's 49ers contract for 2022: $2.433 million base salary, $2.433 million salary-cap hit. That's the RFA right of first refusal tender price tag. Brunskill's previous salaries: 2019: $495k

2020: $675k

2021: $850k So $2.4m is a nice pay raise for a versatile lineman — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 19, 2022

But even with Jennings and Brunskill back on board, there’s still the belief that the 49ers will add more to both spots on April 29 for the NFL Draft. Lombardi says the trenches remains the “single biggest concern.”

O-line remains the 49ers’ single biggest concern, just as we’ve been repeating throughout the offseason. Maybe not the most vocalized concern, but lack of proven projected starters/quality depth and injury/retirement questions haven’t yet been assuaged — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 19, 2022

And, with Laken Tomlinson off to the New York Jets and Pro Bowl center Alex Mack having his status for 2022 still up in the air, Lombardi’s colleague Matt Barrows projected this potential interior lineup on offense:

If Alex Mack decides not to return for another season, the 49ers could have different starters at all three interior o-line positions. A pre-draft projection:

* LG Aaron Banks

* C Daniel Brunskill

* RG Jaylon Moore — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) April 19, 2022

But Jennings and Brunskill help add needed depth at two crucial areas for the 49ers. And in the case of Brunskill, he could be assurance for the ‘Niners if Mack doesn’t officially return.