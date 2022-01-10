Sean McVay’s Endzone Celebration Called Out in 49ers Comeback Win

With 6:44 remaining in the first half on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers were down 17-0 and in trouble.

Then, something weird happened. It’s not uncommon for coaches to forget where they’re at when coaching, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay ran into the endzone when quarterback Matt Stafford found tight end Tyler Higbee for a 15-yard touchdown reception.

It’s surprising how fast McVay was in the endzone after the catch, and obviously isn’t encouraged by the NFL or their officials, evidenced by the referee coming up to McVay and telling him to get back on the sideline.

The Rams were coasting to a curbstomp victory. However, after that touchdown and McVay celebrating in the endzone, Los Angeles was outscored 27-7 as the Niners won 27-24.

Especially for regular season games, it will go down as one of San Francisco’s most memorable games in recent memory. For McVay and the Rams, it will be one to forget as they prepare for the playoffs as the NFC West champions.

49ers Fans Roast Rams HC

Of course, the 49ers faithful were not going to pass up a chance to clown on a rival head coach, especially after said coach celebrates with his players in the endzone.

The Athletic writer Sean Berman sounded off and also pointed out one of the bigger talking points between McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“Pretty embarrassing for Sean McVay, especially since he ended up losing his sixth straight to Kyle Shanahan.”

With the win in Week 18, it now means the last Rams win over the Niners came in 2018.

@SadNinersFan_ joined in with a pretty concise description of what went down for McVay.

“Sean McVay thought it was sweet cheerleading on the field when his team was up 17-0,” the user wrote. “2 quarters later he gets put in a backwood.”

Meanwhile, @ClubAntt roasted the Rams head coach for reacting as if it was a game-winning touchdown.

“Sean McVay had the nerve to run in the endzone wit his lil team when they scored again in the first half and swore that was the game winning touchdown.”

Even San Francisco legend Joe Staley had to let out a few laughs in response to McVay.

Waking up and seeing Joe Staley laughing at Sean Mcvay blowing the lead is priceless! Happy Victory Monday 😂😂#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/8jjVr2YEld — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) January 10, 2022

McVay’s Impressive Streak Snapped

Besides the split between the Rams play before and after McVay entered the endzone, the other stat that is garnering a lot of attention online is the Los Angeles coach’s impressive record when leading at halftime.

Coming into the game, McVay was 45-0 when the Rams led regular season games at halftime. Despite being up 17-3 at the break at SoFi Stadium, that record was nicked to 45-1.

Further, NFL’s Next Gen Stats broke down exactly how improbable the 49ers coming out on top. San Francisco’s win beats out some of the most-famous comebacks of the past 5 years.

The 49ers had the lowest minimum win probability of any team to eventually win a game in the NGS era, including the famous Miami Miracle and Super Bowl LI.#SFvsLAR | #FTTB pic.twitter.com/ZDj66G7B51 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 10, 2022

It’s nearly impossible to believe that the system thought the New England Patriots had a better chance to come back in Super Bowl LI than the 49ers on Sunday, but those are the numbers.

Either way, San Francisco will take it. However, the Niners also recognize that they can’t put themselves in the same spot in their Wild Card round battle with the Dallas Cowboys.