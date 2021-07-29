49ers Kyle Shanahan Comments on Mike McGlinchey’s Weight

San Francisco 49ers‘ right tackle Mike McGlinchey is on the last leg of his rookie contract and head coach Kyle Shanahan believes it could be a bright one and his weight has a lot to do with it.

While most of us spent the 2020 season in quarantine gaining weight, McGlinchey somehow found a way to lose a few pounds, which may or may not have affected his playing. But checking into training camp on Tuesday, McGlinchey’s wight go didn’t go unnoticed by reporters.

“Sometimes losing weight helps; sometimes it hurts,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think he put a little bit more (weight) on (this offseason). But I don’t think that was the big thing. It was just being as strongest and most in shape, ready to go.”

COVID-19 Affected the 2020 Offseason

A year ago, the NFL didn’t have a normal offseason or preseason since everything went virtual. Shanahan pointed to this as one of the main reasons behind McGlinchey’s struggles last season.

“I think Mike, like everybody, didn’t get quite the offseason that he wanted,” Shanahan said. “Not because he’s not a hard worker or anything like that, just going through COVID and stuff like that. And so you see, where your weight’s at, how that affected you going through that year.”

McGlinchey has had some ups and downs as a former No. 9 overall 2018 draft pick out of Notre Dame, but Shanahan made it clear that rough patches are inevitable, and don’t necessarily define you.

“When you come into the league as a high pick and you have a good rookie year and you go through a couple rough spots in your second year, that’s not going to define you. It’s how you come back from it. And I think Mike really attacked everything. And sometimes you’ve got to tell Mike to slow down a little bit, because it means the world to him. Just talking to him, being around him today and yesterday, you can tell he’s in a great space and a great place. And I think he’s ready to go. And I’m excited to see him out there this year.”

Trent Williams on McGlinchey: ‘He Looks Amazing’

Left tackle Trent Williams was stoked to be back on Tuesday and confident in a healthy San Francisco 49ers team saying, “I feel like we’re the team to beat” and that it’s the first time he’s felt like that about a team he’s played for.

Other than hyping up the 2021 Niners, Williams also threw a few compliments out to McGlinchey:

“McGlinchey added weight. I think that was more of a personal thing that he wanted to do for himself. I think he looks great. I think he looks amazing. I know he’s been working his butt off.”

McGlinchey started all 16 games for the Niners last season, but overall he has started all 47 regular-season and playoff games in which he has appeared.

Hopefully, a little bit of weight gain and a normal offseason can help McGlinchey offer some sturdy pass protection come Week 1.

