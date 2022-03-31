49ers’ Shanahan Reveals Why Team Made Surprise Coaching Hire

One of the biggest and shocking additions of the 2022 offseason from the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t Charvarius Ward or luring back Kerry Hyder.

Their top surprise came via the ESPN broadcast booth.

Back on March 4 and during the NFL Scouting Combine, the 49ers made the stunning move by adding former Monday Night Football color commentator Brian Griese to the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach. It was a move that sparked a flurry of Twitter reactions, as mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers article.

Now, the man responsible for making the hire Kyle Shanahan finally explained his reasons on why he lured Griese away from the broadcast booth.

Shanahan Wanted Something ‘Different’

Speaking in front of reporters including Bay Area media outside of the NFL owner’s meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Shanahan shared how smart Griese was — helping play into his decision to add him to the staff.

“I personally think he was the smartest football player I’ve been around, the way that he prepared, how organized he was,” Shanahan said via 49ers reporter Tracy Sandler of Fan Girl Sports. “He’s as detailed of a guy I’ve ever been around. And I thought he could bring something different to the quarterback position.”

Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t say who his starter would be if both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo are on the roster, but listen to his answer on Brian Griese as QB coach and it’s pretty clear #49ers pic.twitter.com/uyPrYVuqsS — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) March 29, 2022

Griese came in replacing Rich Scangarello, who dove into the college ranks to take the offensive coordinator reins at the University of Kentucky.

The Super Bowl winner with the Denver Broncos Griese may have brought his X’s and O’s play-calling breakdown element to a television screen. But he’s absorbed plays before as a man who grew up to a Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster in Bob Griese…then went on to operate behind center during his own quarterback career.

Griese played in one Pro Bowl (2000 season) during his 11-season career and went on to tally 19,440 yards, 119 touchdowns, 99 interceptions and went 45-38 overall as a starter per Pro Football Reference.

Shanahan Details Another Reason Behind Move

Griese’s hire also comes with the idea of developing second-year pro Trey Lance.

But Shanahan didn’t just want anyone who knows how to drop back, set up and throw. He wanted someone who knew what it was like to run an offense behind center in the NFL to help enhance Lance’s game. That’s where Griese comes in.

“I love that Trey has someone that has been through the battle,” Shanahan said. “I can tell him about it and what I’ve seen with guys, but someone who’s actually had to go through the ups and downs and that pressure, having a good game, then throwing a pick that loses the next game, how to deal with the media, how to deal with an NFL season.

“I thought it was neat to bring in somebody who could bring something a little bit different,” Shanahan continued. “We kind of have a partnership in there, where we can all offer a little bit different stuff.”

Does Shanahan believe Griese is all in on advancing Lance’s career by going from the broadcast booth to the coaching booth?

“It’s hard to find a player always that’s done it at such a high level that’s willing to go through that commitment and stuff, and Brian seems all on board,” Griese said.