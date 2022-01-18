Skip Bayless Unleashes Rant After 49ers Beat Cowboys in Playoffs

Any playoff game leaves one fanbase in immense joy and the other in immense agony. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys experienced those opposite feelings on Sunday.

San Francisco was victorious in a 23-17 road upset, knocking out the NFC East champions and abruptly ending the Cowboys’ season. One of the most vocal supporters of the Cowboys, Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, has not been hiding his disappointment.

Bayless took to Twitter to say the Cowboys didn’t play well enough to win, but was upset about the controversial way the game was ended.

“I’ll be the first to admit the Cowboys didn’t deserve to win after committing 14 penalties,” Bayless wrote. “BUT THEY DID DESERVE THAT LAST SHOT TO PULL OFF THE MIRACLE. THE UMPIRE BLEW IT. THEY WERE ROBBED OF A SHOT AT YET ANOTHER COWBOYS-49ERS STUNNER. JUST MAKES ME BLEEPIN SICK.”

Of course, there were plenty of the “Faithful” eager to clown on Bayless.

@dcastmc used Bayless’ ESPN competitor Dan Orlovsky’s breakdown to tell Bayless to blame Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Look who's fault it is….https://t.co/H9a0lMHiPs — Daniel Cast Mc (@dcastmc) January 17, 2022

It didn’t get much better for Bayless, as he later doubled down on his stance on the end of the game, saying the Cowboys were “robbed” of a last play they “deserved.”

Me, after the bleeping umpire was late to spot the ball and cost us a 24-yard shot at a miracle steal of a win. We got robbed … of a last-second shot we deserved. NOOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/E3GaMlSePK — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Bayless Believes Cowboys Were Better Team

Besides his anger over the ending of the game, Bayless also shared that he thinks the Cowboys are legitimately the better team even after the 49ers won.

The Cowboys are better than the 49ers. They just weren't ready to play better. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

It’s supposed to be a dig at Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, but it also comes off as disrespectful to the 49ers. San Francisco star Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa all suffered injuries in the game, with the two defensive stars missing the rest of the game after going out.

Plus, the tape and stats show where the 49ers won the game: by physically beating the Cowboys. San Francisco ran 38 times for 169 yards, while Dallas totaled just 77 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Garoppolo was never sacked in the game while the Niners’ pass rush got to Prescott five times on Sunday.

The 49ers faithful’s reaction to Bayless’ tweets and anger is probably best summed up in the reaction video of Bayless’ cohost Shannon Sharpe shared by @callmemrfresh1.

49ers Now Turn Attention to Green Bay

For the Niners, the celebration after Sunday’s victory is short lived. A trip to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers is now in focus, and it’s going to take a massive effort to win at Lambeau Field.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said as much Monday when he spoke with local media, per 49ers Webzone.

Everything’s moved up one day. We’re going to start a little bit later tomorrow. Just kind of to give us the morning, so we don’t have to finish all the gameplan and everything tonight. We’ll be able to look over some stuff in the morning and also get the players just a little bit more time to sleep in. And I think the biggest thing on this week is going to be about recovery, so the more sleep we can do and we’ll slow most of the stuff down. I doubt we get many full-speed reps in this week. The main thing is we’ve just had two real physical games and a short week here, especially traveling. I’ll take it pretty easy on the guys this week.

The short turnaround is unfortunate, but its the nature of the playoff schedule. It’s another tall order, but Shanahan and the 49ers will be as recovered and prepared as possible come Saturday.