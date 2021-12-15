LeBron, NBA World Go Nuts as Steph Curry Sets Twitter Ablaze

There is a new 3-point king in the NBA, and even the greats showed up to pay their respects.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry passed Ray Allen on Tuesday, December 14 with 2,974 3-point shots made to set a new league record. The setting was befitting of the moment, as he reached the milestone in front of the crowd at Madison Square Garden during a road game against the New York Knicks. The Dubs would go on to win by a score of 105-96 on the strength of 22 points from Curry who lead the Warriors in scoring, including five made 3-pointers.

Curry entered the game just one make behind Allen, needing to sink two from behind the arc to stand alone atop the history books. It took him less than four and a half minutes to get there, as he drained his second shot from deep with 7:34 remaining in the 4th quarter.

A Celebration of Greatness

There were plenty of big names on hand to share in Curry’s big moment, including Allen himself and Reggie Miller, third on the all-time 3-point career list. After breaking the record, a timeout allowed Curry opportunity to embrace his father Dell Curry and his mother Sonya Curry, as well as his long-time teammate Draymond Green and Golden State head coach Steve Kerr.

Those who could not be in attendance paid their respects on social media, starting with arguably the biggest name in basketball — LeBron James.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

“Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!!” James wrote. “WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

But it wasn’t just James who tipped his digital hat to a player in Curry who changed the very fabric of the game of basketball with his shooting prowess — it was dang near everyone.

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

“This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!!” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young wrote on Twitter. “Congrats @StephenCurry30.”

“History!!” Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul wrote. “Congrats @StephenCurry30!! 🙏🏽✊🏾.”

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

“Bang! The official 3 god! @StephenCurry30,” Seth Curry, Steph’s brother and an NBA player with the Philadelphia 76ers, tweeted.

Curry’s Greatness Tuesday Night Transcended Basketball, Made Impact Across All Sports

It was not just the NBA, past and present, who stood in awe of Curry’s greatness Tuesday night, it was all of sports.

Tom Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any quarterback in NFL history over his career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also took time to shout Curry out on Twitter.

“Congrats to my friend and @UnderArmout teammate,” Brady wrote. “What an accomplishment @StephenCurry30.”

Brady was joined in his praise of Curry by fellow NFL player Myles Garrett, of the Cleveland Browns.

“Congratulations to @StephenCurry30!” Garret wrote. “Changed the game forever 🐐.”