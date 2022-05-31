New 49ers Addition Predicted to Become ‘Surprise Gem’

Nine brand new members of the San Francisco 49ers via the 2022 NFL Draft — and only one can earn the title of the “surprise gem” from the rookie class.

This new group of first-year players come with their own set of strengths — from overpowering defenders, to blowing the top off defenses, to showing positional versatility all the way to the most important part, filling a need on the 49ers.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton dove into who he predicted will become every team’s one “surprise gem” from each franchise’s rookie class on Monday, May 30. Wharton’s selection for the 49ers, though, wasn’t one of their top three picks. Rather, it’s a prospect he believes is “the perfect fit” for what head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to do.

The ‘Surprise Gem’ is Projected to Replace a Pro Bowl Talent

Wharton’s pick: The 29th pick from the fourth round of the draft Spencer Burford.

The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder was lauded by Lance Zierlein of nfl.com for his long arms, foot quickness and ability to line up in multiple offensive line spots during his Texas-San Antonio days.

Regarding the versatility aspect, Wharton believes that trait gives Burford the upper hand in this critical area for the 49ers this coming season: Replacing Pro Bowl left guard Laken Tomlinson.

“It’s not uncommon for offensive tackles to transition to interior line positions in the NFL. The tackle position has specific arm-length standards that disqualify most collegiate starters. Former UTSA standout Spencer Burford passed the preferred threshold of arm length at 34.375 inches but the 6’5″, 300-pounder is ripe for a transition to guard for the San Francisco 49ers,” Wharton wrote.

Currently, Aaron Banks has been in the early mix to take Tomlinson’s vacated spot. The 2021 second rounder and Bay Area native (played his high school football at nearby El Cerrito High), also played some tackle in the past. Offensive line coach Chris Foerster told The Athletic’s Matt Barrows on Friday, May 27 that he’s bullish about Banks’ potential to take over the starting spot bequeathed by the newest New York Jets guard — adding that Banks has had a body makeover for his 330-pound frame to prepare for the role.

However, Barrows wrote down Burford as one of the five rookies with the best chance to start and play for the 49ers this fall, mentioned in this Heavy on 49ers story. Wharton is another believer that Burford shouldn’t be ruled out of the mix either.

‘The Perfect Fit’

Though Burford spent most of snaps at tackle, and with an astonishing wingspan that was measured at 82 inches at the combine, tackle may not be in Burford’s future right away for the 49ers.

“With the 49ers already possessing star veteran tackles in Trent Williams and Mike McGlinchey, moving Burford inside to help cover the loss of Laken Tomlinson makes sense,” Wharton wrote. “The fourth round pick had above-average relative athletic scores that project even better to an interior lineman’s role. Guards who can explode off the snap with quality lower-body strength fare well in the NFL, and Burford cleared every barrier that could raise a red flag.”

Lastly, Wharton dove into why Burford’s fit makes him the “surprise gem” for this 49ers rookie class.

“Kyle Shanahan’s zone-based offense requires athleticism and a certain nastiness to succeed. Burford is the perfect fit for his scheme and will immediately challenge to start at guard,” he wrote. “The former UTSA bulldozer is competitive and seems to enjoy finishing plays with emphatic strength.”