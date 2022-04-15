Insider Shares Strong Take on Who ‘Would Prefer’ the 49ers’ Garoppolo

As of Friday, April 15, Google search the San Francisco 49ers roster and you’ll see Jimmy Garoppolo still on there.

The 30-year-old veteran had long been the subject of trade rumors following the NFC championship game loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But teams that were quarterback needy in March instead gravitated away from making a deal with the 49ers to lure in Jimmy G.

One reason: Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery that prevents him from working out until the summer months. Names like Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz and DeShaun Watson have since found a new NFL home while Garoppolo trade talks have simmered.

However, with the NFL Draft two weeks away, that spectacle still serves as prime opportunity for teams to pull off one more blockbuster trade. And during an appearance on the ‘The Roar” podcast on Thursday, one NFL insider revealed which NFL team “would prefer” the veteran 49ers quarterback.

Team Would Prefer Garoppolo Over Ex-First Round Pick

Johnathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer appeared on “The Roar” podcast to provide an update on the Carolina Panthers’ signal-caller situation.

Currently, the future looks nebulous for Sam Darnold, who the Panthers originally traded for last year via the New York Jets (which helped the Jets draft Zack Wilson at No. 2 overall). Cam Newton is also a free agent and there’s no telling if the Panthers will add him on for a third regime.

Alexander, though, shared who he believes are in the running for Carolina’s 2022 opening day starter.

“I reported this on Monday. I do think one of the Panthers’ quarterbacks when it’s all said and done, is going to be Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield,” Alexander said. “I wrote in my story that the reason the Panthers had a disinterest in Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield was because their contracts are not something they want to take on. And it was something they couldn’t take on. And they were focused on Deshaun Watson.

“But the $26.9 million (Jimmy) and $18.9 million for Baker Mayfield, they didn’t want to pay that type of contract and Sam Darnold. That was where the disinterest was,” Alexander continued. “But if that contract comes down, and the 49ers or Browns agree to take on that money, if they did that, they become a lot more attractive.”

Watson, again, has since found a different NFL home with the Cleveland Browns. But then came this telling take from Alexander where he revealed who the Panthers would rather have between Garoppolo and the former first overall pick Mayfield.

“If you look at Jimmy G., I think it’s reasonable to think the Panthers would prefer him over Baker,” Alexander said. “He’s had more success in the NFL.”

To compare there: Mayfield has taken the Browns to the playoffs once and is 1-1 overall in the postseason. Garoppolo has guided the 49ers to a Super Bowl and NFC title game appearance and is 4-2 overall in the playoffs.

Not the First Time Carolina Was Linked to Jimmy G

It’s the second time Garoppolo’s name has been mentioned as a possibility for the Panthers.

On March 25, Brad Graham of @TheSFNiners_ proposed this idea: The 49ers send Garoppolo and receive one valuable Panthers defender in exchange:

Outside of Alexander, Ellis L. Williams of The Observer detailed his reasons on Friday on why Jimmy G to Carolina “could be a great fit.”