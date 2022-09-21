49ers Lure Back a Familiar Face to Round Out Depleted Room: Report

Official: Marlon Mack isn’t the only running back addressing some current roster dilemmas for the San Francisco 49ers.

Not even 24 hours after the 49ers promoted the former 1,000-yard rusher in 2019 with the Indianapolis Colts, the Niners made another roster decision involving their running back room. But this time, San Francisco is bringing back a familiar face to the roster.

RB Returns After a Season Away From the Bay

Announced by the team at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the 49ers are welcoming back Tevin Coleman to the team.

Coleman will head to the team’s practice squad, which helps fill Mack’s old spot there. The 49ers have had to tinker with the backfield due to injuries from rookie Ty Davis-Price (high ankle sprain) and last season’s top rusher Elijah Mitchell (sprained MCL).

Last season, Coleman was with former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh with the New York Jets. Coleman went on to average 4.2 yards per carry, but didn’t cross the end zone at all and finished with 84 carries for 356 yards.

Coleman worked out for the 49ers last week via the league’s transaction wire. Now, he’ll be on his second stint with the 49ers.

Coleman With the 49ers

Coleman was once part of a deep stable of backs that rode the 49ers to the NFC title.

In the 2019 season, the 6-foot-1, 210-pounder shared backfield duties with Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert. Collectively, the trio ran for 1,939 yards and scored 15 touchdowns — all for a team that accumulated 2,305 total rushing yards and crossed the end zone 23 times.

Coleman delivered his best outing that season in the 51-13 romp of the Carolina Panthers: Rushing for 105 yards on 11 carries and getting the hat trick of three scores.

Tevin Coleman is back with the Niners! Throwback to his 4 TD game against Carolina 👀#49ers || #FTTB pic.twitter.com/0ztw2IgVSr — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 21, 2022

He also added a receiving touchdown and joined legendary 49er Jerry Rice as the last two 49ers to hit the four-touchdown mark.

Tevin Coleman was even surprised the #49ers put up 50-plus on a good #Panthers defense. He had four touchdowns today. The last Niners player to do that? Jerry Rice. #CARvsSF #49wz pic.twitter.com/5ZC657ipWV — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) October 28, 2019

Coleman would go on and add one more 100-yard outing: The NFC Divisional round contest against the Minnesota Vikings, when he rumbled for 105 yards on 22 carries and scored twice in the 27-10 victory.

His 544 regular season total that season marked his third-best career output and came after producing 800 yards in his final season with the Atlanta Falcons — also the place where he lined up for Kyle Shanahan when he was the offensive coordinator for the NFC South franchise.

Coleman’s numbers, though, dipped the following season after the NFC title run. He was limited to 53 yards and averaged just 1.9 yards per carry. It marked his worst totals in his NFL career. He also hasn’t gone over the 100-yard plateau or has scored a touchdown since that 2019 season.

But now, he’s reunited with Shanahan and the 49ers after spending time as a free agent waiting for a phone call and opportunity.

Other Moves Annoucned

As expected, the 49ers have placed quarterback Trey Lance on injured reserve due to his broken ankle. Shanahan confirmed that Lance won’t be back until 2023.

Kyle Shanahan confirms Trey Lance will be out until next season #49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 21, 2022

The team then officially announced the addition of quarterback Kurt Benkert, who will join Coleman on the practice squad. Benkert comes in as the No. 3 behind Brock Purdy and returning QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lastly, defensive end Arik Armstead is dealing with a foot injury and George Kittle was planning to be limited by the 49ers in their Wednesday practice…signifying he could make his 2022 season debut versus the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 25.