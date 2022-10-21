The Kelce Brothers Give Incredible Advice to George Kittle Ahead of 49ers-Chiefs

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, Jason Kelce, whose Philadelphia Eagles will be on Bye week, has a vested interest in who he’d like to see win. With his brother Travis, a perennial Top-3 tight end for the Chiefs, and his original coach, Andy Reid, running the show in KC, Kelce will likely be rooting against the Niners when they take the field in Week 7, even if he’ll be one of the few fans in Levi Stadium who will feel that way.

And yet, being a pro, Kelce offered some advice to George Kittle, the Niners’ tight end extraordinaire, while in the presence of his brother on their New Heights podcast, and the quote in question will surely make San Francisco fans smile: be a worse blocker, and you’ll get more targets.

“Well, it’s George’s fault (he doesn’t get enough targets because) he’s such a good blocker,” Jason posited. “Listen George, if you want more targets, just be sh***ier at blocking. They’ll throw the ball more and you’ll get more targets; it’s that simple.”

After Travis suggested that that isn’t how things work, his older brother doubled down on his opinion.

“Stop being such a great, dominant run blocker and you’ll get more targets, George”

Dre Greenlaw Echos Jason Kelce’s Praise For George Kittle

When asked on Wednesday about the similarities and differences between Kelce and Kittle at his locker, Niners linebacker Dre Greenlaw provided a similar evaluation to Kelce, as transcribed by Rob Guerrera of Niners Nation.

“George likes to block. George is a better blocker. I mean, I don’t care if [Travis Kelce] knows, but he’s still a great player. He’s one of the best tight ends to play this game. The way that he gets open, the way the he can move in and out of his routes. The way Andy Reid just calls up plays to get him open. He’s still, and George Kittle, are some of the best tight ends that we’ve seen in this league – but year I still think George is a better blocker.”

Though some may suggest that Mark Andrews deserves a spot in the conversation for the Top-2 tight ends in the NFL, as he’s currently tied with Kelce for the most yards at the position through six games, for the most part, Greenlaw didn’t say anything salacious in his comments. If anything, his words actually add credence to Jason Kelce’s assertion that he needs more snaps as a receiver and less as a blocker.

PFF Provides Interesting Insight On Kittle’s Run Defense

While Kittle may have a rightfully earned reputation for being one of the best run-blocking tight ends in the day, how has he fared recently, specifically through the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season? Well, according to Pro Football Focus, the results have been interesting.

Of the 62 tight ends who have logged enough run-blocking snaps to qualify for a ranking, Kittle ranks 10th with a run-blocking grade of 65.4. Playing an average of 19 run-blocking snaps per game versus 35 passing snaps, Kittle actually ranks behind both Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce in terms of run-blocking grade, which is certainly an interesting development that few players have discussed to date. Is this the opening sign of a changing of the guard, or will Kittle’s production even out with more offensive snaps? This story is certainly one to watch moving forward.