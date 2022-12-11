Tom Brady Shares Words With 49ers QB Brock Purdy After Blowout

Brock Purdy earned more respect following the San Francisco 49ers steamrolling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 11 in Santa Clara.

And that respect stretched over to the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself Tom Brady.

Legendary QB Shares Succinct Motivation to Current 49ers QB

Brady’s Bay Area homecoming was not only ruined by Purdy and the 49ers, but San Francisco completely annihilated the Bucs 35-7 at Levi’s Stadium.

Brady, who grew up in nearby San Mateo, watched Purdy torch the Bucs with a combined three touchdowns including two through the air. Brady, however, got the chance to say these words to Purdy captured by the 49ers’ Twitter account:

“Good playing, my man. You played great. Keep it up. Keep going,” Brady said after congratulating the former seventh rounder and the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy reacted to competing against Brady with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews — calling it a “dream come true” to share the same field with him.

“I grew up watching him, seeing him make plays and win Super Bowls, so to be out on the same field and being able to compete against one another… it’s literally a dream come true,” Purdy told Andrews.

"I grew up watching him, seeing him make plays and win Super Bowls, so to be out on the same field and being able to compete against one another… it's literally a dream come true."@ErinAndrews is with @49ers QB @brockpurdy13 after he defeats Brady and the Bucs in The Bay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ClbIYszLYZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2022

Purdy Makes NFL History Facing Brady

The 28-point win not only handed Purdy his first career NFL victory, but he accomplished something no other quarterbacks have ever done throughout Brady’s illustrious NFL career.

Purdy is officially the first QB in league history to beat a Brady-led team in his first-ever start.

Brock Purdy is the first QB to defeat Tom Brady in his first NFL start. pic.twitter.com/LZrt03FIkQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 12, 2022

Purdy put together an efficient night that saw him witness just five incomplete passes, plus out-dueling the man he jokingly said played his first NFL game before he was born during the week leading up to the game.

The former Iowa State Cyclone delivered 16-of-21 passing for 185 yards and averaged 8.8 yards per completion. Purdy even shook off a personal foul roughing the passer hit on the game’s opening play by Keanu Neal but still engineered a five-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Deebo Samuel scoring on a 13-yard toss to the right.

The league’s “Mr. Irrelevant” for being the final pick of the last draft then showed his ability outside of making throws on this next touchdown:

Before the rain fell at Levi’s Stadium, Purdy showed he’s slippery when not wet:

Then he delivered two bombs to help close out the second quarter with the first one dropping to Christian McCaffrey.

And with less than 25 seconds left before halftime, Purdy handed Brandon Aiyuk a gift for six points:

As for Brady, his night ended with these numbers: 34-of-55, 253 yards, 4.6 yards per completion, one touchdown pass and two interceptions by Tashaun Gipson and Dre Greenlaw.

Purdy Also Shares Heartwarming Moment

Purdy played with emotions on his sleeve. Someone close to him spilled his emotions during the game.

While watching from the sidelines, cameras captured Purdy’s parents sharing a moment of watching their son lead the 49ers.

What a moment. This is Purdy special for the fam 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zNKf2PxYYe — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2022

After the win, Purdy was seen celebrating the romp with his family members.

What a moment. @brockpurdy13 and his family following his first career win as a starter. pic.twitter.com/ztxXSFE84q — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 12, 2022

But again, Purdy had his brief fan boy moment with the QB he outperformed, plus the QB with the most rings in league history.

“It was surreal just standing there like ‘Man, that’s Tom Brady,'” Purdy said to reporters after the game. “To have respect for what I did today was pretty cool. I’m not going to lie. Being a little kid watching that guy kill it through all these years and won Super Bowls, and to be able to give him a high five or whatever, I thought that was pretty cool.”