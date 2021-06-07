49ers Bolster Defense, Sign Former Ravens Safety

The San Francisco 49ers continue to add reinforcements to their defensive backfield, with a significant free agent signing Monday.

ESPN reported on June 7 that former Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signed a one-year deal with the Niners, another addition to a secondary that the team has prioritized through both free agency and the NFL Draft.

God is good let’s work 💯 pic.twitter.com/mgpVVGPQzV — Tony Jefferson II (@_tonyjefferson) June 7, 2021

“God is good,” Jefferson tweeted early Monday morning after signing with San Francisco. “Let’s work.”

Jefferson Joins Niners Following Serious Injury in 2019

The 29-year-old Jefferson arrives in the Bay Area after several years as a Raven.

He signed a substantial four-year deal with Baltimore in 2017 that guaranteed him $19 million. At the time, Jefferson was considered a big-time free agent signing following four successful seasons in the desert as a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Jefferson played in 35 games for the Ravens, defending 11 passes, snagging two interceptions and forcing two fumbles during his time there. Throughout the course of his career, the safety has defended 22 passes, tallied four interceptions and made 450 total tackles.

When Jefferson runs out of the tunnel at Levi’s Stadium for the team’s first regular season game this September, it will be the first time he takes an NFL field in almost two years. He missed the entirety of the 2020 campaign following an ACL tear the year before.

49ers Added Significantly to Defensive Backfield Over Last Month

The Niners have made bolstering their defensive backfield a priority this offseason.

San Francisco has already resigned cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley. Verrett was brought back for one year and $5.5 million. Moseley, a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year contract worth approximately $9.4 million.

The team also picked up two corners via the NFL Draft. Michigan’s Ambry Thomas came to the 49ers via the third round, and they picked up Deommodore Lenoir in the fifth round by way of the University of Oregon.

San Francisco also brought back former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman after it looked like they would be parting ways following three seasons for the d-back in the red and gold.

Chris Biderman, of the Sacramento Bee, reported on May 6 that the 49ers were in preliminary talks with Sherman about returning for the 2021 season.

Prior to that report, it was widely accepted that Sherman was looking elsewhere. He made several comments, all amicable, to that effect following the end of last year’s injury-riddled season.

“It’s been made pretty clear (I won’t be back),” Sherman told the Sacramento Bee in February. “It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

However, the situation changed in the following weeks, and Sherman ultimately landed back with the Niners.

“He’s not going to be the All-Pro corner from the peak Seattle days, but Sherman is still a very viable NFL starter at this point of his career,” said ESPN NFL analyst Bill Barnwell. “Sherman’s understanding of the game and insight into preparation may also be valuable to teams as they develop younger corners on the roster.”

Jefferson, a fellow veteran, brings a level of knowledge and experience to the Niners’ defensive backfield that should complement what Sherman already has to offer.