49ers Urged to Avoid Commanders’ Chase Young, Trade for Teammate Instead

The San Francisco 49ers are reeling from back-to-back losses, but they could quickly improve the roster with a trade for a Washington Commanders star. Improving the defensive line could be pivotal, and the Commanders happen to have multiple players that could improve the 49ers.

San Francisco is top-heavy on the DL, as defensive end Nick Bosa leads the way but the group as a whole is down from years’ past. For Niners Nation‘s Kevin Knight and Jason Aponte, the 49ers should make a move for DL Montez Sweat rather than defensive end Chase Young.

“The defensive line has a much better chance of being a target,” the article reads. “Things aren’t going well in Washington, so naturally, Chase Young would be a name that will pop up, but I’d suggest Montez Sweat instead due to Young’s injury history. Again, there needs to be some tweaking to Wilks’ pass-rushing philosophy, but adding another impact player can help.”

Young has had his first productive season since his rookie campaign in 2020, earning five sacks over six games. Sweat has also a good season so far, but it’s just a matter of which player will pan out as a trade deadline addition.

Young and Sweat Producing on Struggling Commanders Team

Two players hitting the 5-sack mark before the mid-point of the season is typically the sign of a successful team, but the Commanders’ offensive issues and struggles in the secondary have left Washington at a 3-4 record.

But Sweat and Young are still playing at a high level all the same. Young has mostly just produced as a pass rusher, while Sweat has found success there and in other parts of the game. As PFR shows, Sweat has slightly edged out Young with sacks at 5.5, but he also has two forced fumbles and a couple of additional tackles for loss.

But the Commanders don’t look like a team that can go the distance this year. Especially in a division that features the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. Cashing out on either or both players will allow them to reinvest while also keeping Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as the core of their defensive line.

49ers’ Nick Bosa Vents Frustrations

Part of the reason why the defensive line has been highlighted for the 49ers is due to defensive end Nick Bosa. The veteran DE has failed to earn a sack in four of seven games, and has just 2.5 sacks on the season. After the pass rusher was handed a massive contract at the start of the season, he has struggled to replicate his output from previous years.

After the 49ers’ 22-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Bosa aired out his frustrations. He, and the San Francisco fanbase, expects the former Ohio State star to make plays when needed.

“I think a lot went into it,” Bosa said in a post-game press conference. “Wasn’t making the plays when they were there. The way the game went definitely played into their hands, especially in the first half. Definitely, going to look at the tape and not be too happy about how we performed in the moments where we could have changed it.”

San Francisco having some bumps in the road is nothing to panic over, but the 49ers will be looking to get Bosa going in anyway they can going forward.