49ers Trade Rumors: SF a Landing Spot for 2-Time Super Bowl Champ

The 49ers appear to have dodged major injuries to three star players on Sunday, as the news has gotten better on running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams. Still, depth is critical in the NFL, and that’s one of the drivers behind the 49ers trade rumor that has them landing Mecole Hardman.

Hardman, of course, is a fifth-year receiver who helped Kansas City to two Super Bowl championships (including one in 2020 that need not be further mentioned). A second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2019, Hardman excelled as an undersize do-it-all weapon for Andy Reid.

He’s been nonexistent since signing with the Jets this season, and he was better suited to playing with Aaron Rodgers than Zach Wilson. He has just one catch for six yards.

Hardman would not be a costly target for the 49ers and GM John Lynch—there is word that he could be released if he is not traded first.

CBS Sports has Hardman to the 49ers listed among its most recent trade proposals (for a seventh-round pick), and wrote:

“A nonfactor in New York despite signing early in free agency, the ex-Chiefs receiver probably covets a return to K.C., where Andy Reid knows how to deploy him as a utility man. But … how about going to San Francisco, where Deebo Samuel is banged up and Kyle Shanahan could just as easily use him on gadget plays?”

Injury Concerns Fuel 49ers Trade Rumors?

Samuel’s shoulder injury suffered in Week 7 against the Browns is not expected to keep him out for long, if at all. But the injury is the second scare the 49ers have had with Samuel this year, after he was questionable with a rib injury in Week 3 (he played, of course).

Given how much Samuel seeks out contact on the field, he is someone to be nervous about. Coach Kyle Shanahan said his injury came on a running play on the first play of the game.

“Deebo was the first play of the game on the jet sweep,” Shanahan said. “He just took a shot on the shoulder. It didn’t look overly big or anything, it just connected right. And so it got him after that. If you watch him like the next eight plays and stuff, you could just tell his feeling was starting to go because he couldn’t use his left arm. He tried to come back and stuff, but just couldn’t get feeling back in it. So we had to shut him down.”

Generally, the 49ers are happy with their receiver depth, but 49ers trade rumors persist. Mecole Hardman can bring experience to the 49ers unit as well as versatility in addition to depth. And he can do so cheaply—he has on a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

49ers-Mecole Hardman Pairing Makes Some Sense

His disappearance from the Jets’ rotation has pretty much come down to the emergence of rookie Xavier Gipson, one of the few positive stories for New York thus far this fall.

With San Francisco, Hardman—who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL draft combine three years ago—could play a Tyreek Hill-lite role, a deep option who can force defenses to pay attention deep and open the short stuff for tight end George Kittle and a physical receiver like Samuel.

Here’s what Pro Football Focus wrote about Hardman in outlining 15 players most likely to be traded at the NFL deadline:

“Hardman was the explosive speedster with field-stretching ability as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2019, averaging more than 20 yards per reception and freeing things up underneath on go routes while also getting screen-game work. Plenty of teams could use a vertical threat who can also have touches manufactured for them on quick outs, and Hardman is clearly not going to be a New York Jet for much longer.”

Still just a 49ers trade rumor, but Hardman would look good in a San Francisco uniform.