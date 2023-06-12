Proposed 49ers Trade Sends QB to Raiders in Surprising Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have three QBs on the roster for a reason, but one NFL coach is suggesting they deal a passer to the Las Vegas Raiders. Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold all seem like they have a role to play in 2023, but Darnold is the odd man out in regards to long-term plans.

Darnold was brought in as insurance for Lance and Purdy, who both suffered major injuries in 2022. However, one NFL coach told Heavy’s Matt Lombardo that the Raiders need him for their own insurance.

“I’d trade for Sam Darnold today,” an NFL offensive coach told Heavy. “They have big issues out there, because they don’t have money to make a big trade. Especially when you’re talking about a quarterback.”

Darnold just joined the 49ers this offseason, but it could be hard to say no to what is essentially free draft capital. Signing a backup for free and then trading him for draft picks is shrewd business, although San Francisco genuinely needs the insurance considering the situations with Lance and Purdy.

What kind of compensation the Niners could expect for this kind of deal is unclear, but it feels like something the San Francisco front office should consider.

Darnold to Raiders After Struggles?

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for being a QB whisperer and a coach who maximizes his team’s offense. When San Francisco brought Darnold to California this offseason, it was clear that Shanahan saw another reclamation project.

After a disappointing start to his NFL career with the New York Jets, Darnold got his next chance with the Carolina Panthers. While the former USC star didn’t throw more interceptions than touchdowns for the first time since 2019 (seven TDs, three INTs,) it was still a difficult stretch.

In six starts, Darnold averaged just 190 passing yards a game and 8.2 yards per catch with a 58.6% completion rate. As Pro Football Reference shows, that is the sign of a quarterback not making big plays down the field.

In Shanahan’s offense, Darnold wouldn’t be expected to throw many deep balls. However, there is still much for the 26-year-old to prove in order to stake his claim over Purdy or Lance.

49ers QB Backed by Legend

While speculation surrounds the three quarterbacks in San Francisco, Lance is receiving high praise and backing from a team legend. Former 49ers TE Brent Jones recently spoke on what he’s seen from the young QB.

The three-time Super Bowl champion believes that Lance has had a tough road to where he is now, but that the former North Dakota State star has taken things in stride.

“I love the way the kid has handled himself,” Jones said on KNBR. “There’s been a lot of adversity for him as a young player, and he’s kind of kept his mouth closed. He’s just worked hard. He’s said all the right things when asked—because that’s a tough situation for a young, competitive guy.”

Lance will have to continue grinding in order to reclaim the starting job for San Francisco, as Purdy appears to be the expected starter when healthy.