49ers Adding Son of 5-Time Pro Bowler, Ex-DPOY Winner: Report

With Charvarius Ward dealing with concussion symptoms, the San Francisco 49ers found themselves needing to make another depth move at the cornerback spot.

The team did just that on the morning of Tuesday, December 20 by announcing the signing of Tre Swilling to the practice squad. But if the surname rings a bell for late 1980s/early 1990s NFL fans, the former Georgia Tech CB is the son of five-time Pro Bowler and 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Pat Swilling.

Swilling Earned Spot After Tryout, Has Ties With Fast-Rising 49ers Rookie

Before the addition, Swilling was one of three defensive backs trying out for the 49ers on Monday alongside Devon Key and strong safety Scott Nelson.

Swilling ends up earning the spot — plus will rejoin his former Georgia Tech teammate Jordan Mason.

While with the Yellow Jackets, Swilling became his own tackling machine. He delivered 100 career tackles in Atlanta across four seasons. His best campaign was his final season of 2021-22 — when he snatched 33 tackles and 19 solo stops, both becoming collegiate career-highs. He also matched his previous best of delivering two stops behind the line of scrimmage. His final collge game ever saw Swilling grab seven tackles against eventual national champion Georgia in the 45-0 loss.

Outside of collecting tackles, the then 6-foot, 196-pound corner swiped away 23 throws for pass breakups and intercepted two passes. Lastly, he rarely missed games for the Yellow Jackets as he started in 40 of 42 football games for the Atlantic Coast Conference school.

Swilling was considered a legacy recruit at Georgia Tech. Father Pat starred for the Yellow Jackets from 1982-1985 and emerged as an All-American in his final CFB season. Pat went on to earn five trips to the Pro Bowl, get named an All-Pro twice and earned the league’s ’91 Defensive Player of the Year award by snatching a league-leading 17 sacks that year with the New Orleans Saints. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Pat Swilling is best remembered by NFL fans, especially Saint fans, for helping form “The Dome Patrol” defense alongside Rickey Jackson and the late Hall of Famer Sam Mills.

Like the 49ers’ alternate back Mason, Swilling came to the league as an undrafted rookie. He first signed with the Tennessee Titans on May 13, 2022. He ended up playing in all three preseason games for the Titans as he earned 51 total snaps per Pro Football Focus. He also surrendered a combined three catches for 41 yards on 34 total coverage snaps. He allowed just one catch for nine yards in the final August game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Swilling was waived by the Titans on August 30 before being lured back to their practice squad. He then made his way to his dad’s former team the Saints on September 13 before being released on October 4.

Practice Windows Open up for 2 More 49ers

Also announced by the team, the franchise starting the process of welcoming back two interior defenders.

Javon Kinlaw, who has been dealing with a nagging knee injury from 2021, had his window officially open up on Tuesday. The former 2020 first rounder has been limited to three games this season due to that ailment. But his eventual return will greatly help a unit come playoff time that won’t have Hassan Ridgeway due to a pectoral injury and lost Kevin Givens to a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Maurice Hurst was another IDL loss due to tearing his biceps before the season.

Elsewhere, 2022 sixth rounder Kalia Davis was the other having his practice window open up. Davis, who came to the 49ers out of Central Florida, was on the non-football injury list but like Kinlaw, also dealt with his own torn ACL which ruled him out for the rest of his final season on October 11, 2021.