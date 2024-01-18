49ers’ Trent Williams Makes Decision on Future

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will turn 36 before the 2024 season, but he doesn’t plan to let age stop him and call it a career.

Williams could win his first Super Bowl ring first if the 49ers can beat the red-hot Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round on Saturday and win two more games after that. He also has an individual record in sight, which will take more time beyond this season.

“I want to break the [Pro Bowl] record for tackles. That’s a big thing for me,” Williams added. “So I definitely dropped to my knees and thanked God because that’s not promised. You can have an amazing Hall of Fame career and still don’t see 11 Pro Bowls. So I’m super proud of that.”

Trent Williams Shares Meaning of Latest Pro Bowl Selection

Trent Williams needed his NFC West Champs shirt like I need air 😂 pic.twitter.com/WmJbZX6VX2 — The Warner House (@TheWarnerHouse_) December 21, 2023

Williams, a three-time first team All-Pro, expressed what it meant to him to receive his 11th Pro Bowl selection. He has been a steady force up front for Washington previously from 2010 to 2019 before his tenure in San Francisco.

“I didn’t cry or nothing, so don’t go writing that, but it did take me back a little bit,” Williams said. “I remember just dreaming about making my first Pro Bowl and just thinking, ‘What do I have to do to get in that conversation? What do I have to do.’”

“And then now, fast forward. I’m in my 11th straight Pro Bowl,” Williams added. “And it’s one of the moments where you’re kind of like, you’re working so hard, you’re working so hard, you look back, and you’re like, ‘Dang, I accomplished all that.’”

If Williams breaks the record in the 2024 season, he will pass the likes of tackle greats Anthony Monuz, Jonathan Ogden, and William Roaf. Of course, Williams won’t get to play in the Pro Bowl flag football game in Orlando if his team reaches the ultimate goal in February.

Deebo Samuel Talks Trent Williams’ Greatness

Trent Williams got Deebo Samuel a Rolex for his birthday🔥 pic.twitter.com/FL4gZ8qNei — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) January 18, 2024

Following California’s COVID-19 protocol back in 2020 revealed much for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel when he shared an Airbnb with Williams at the Niners’ temporary base in Arizona.

“Me and Trent had an Airbnb down there at the time,” Samuel said on the “The NFL Report” podcast on January 11. “And I would just be chilling, walking around the house, playing the game or whatever, and I see Trent in there watching film 24/7. So I came in there one day, and I’m just like, ‘Bro, let me just see what you’re watching.'”

“He’s literally watching himself and the things that he do and how he attacks people and know literally every move that a person is going to do is just crazy to me,” Samuel added. “And it just transferred over to the field. You can see the way he practiced on Thursdays, and it just carried over to the game on Sunday.”

Samuel also sees Williams as part of the 49ers’ winning culture overall, which impacts how Samuel sees himself.

“I’m a selfless player, and I’m going to do whatever it takes for this team to get where they want to be, and whatever it takes that [head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] asks me to do, whether it’s go kick return or be a running back here and get in the lineup right beside Trent and kind of pin the defense in,” Samuel said.