49ers’ Trey Lance Competes With Ex-$33 Million QB in New Proposal

With Trey Lance officially getting calls that make him tradeable, trade proposals have sprouted across the NFL landscape in envisioning where the San Francisco 49ers third-year quarterback will be a fit.

One idea from NFL columnist/analyst Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report on Thursday, April 19 brings forth this proposal: The former No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft gets sent to the NFC South and joins Ex-$33 million passer (plus former No. 1 overall pick) Baker Mayfield with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It also puts Lance in a position where he can compete for the reins left behind by one NFL legend.

“As the Buccaneers move past the Tom Brady era, they should take calculated swings at high-potential quarterback options,” Moton wrote regarding the Bucs’ proposal he presented.

What 49ers Get in This Potential Deal

Moton believes the Bucs can send over the No. 82 overall pick to the 49ers in exchange for Lance.

That means the 49ers wouldn’t have to wait until pick No. 99 to make their first 2023 NFL Draft selection — they can move 17 spots up in the third round.

“For Tampa Bay, Lance could be a lottery ticket at a low-to-moderate cost,” Moton said.

Adding Lance not only would give the Bucs two former top five picks at QB, but also have a former second round selection in Kyle Trask in that same QB room. Mayfield signed an $8.5 million deal for one season to compete for the starting position. Trask was drafted after the Bucs’ 2020 season Super Bowl run and was part of the same class as Lance.

Reiterating What the 49ers Surrendered for Lance

Fans of the 49ers, let alone NFL fans who get glued to draft night, likely remember what it took to get Lance over to the Bay Area. But for those who may not recall, Moton reiterated that decision from two years ago in April.

“To reiterate, the 49ers gave up three first-rounders and a third-rounder to draft Lance with the third overall pick in 2021,” Moton said.

There are fans wondering how a high first rounder would suddenly be more worth a late day two pick rather than a first rounder.

“Because of his minimal playing experience (eight games with four starts) and production, he’s unlikely to fetch a first or second round pick,” Moton said. “In an attempt to address the future of the position, Tampa Bay should be able to get San Francisco’s attention in trade negotiations by offering a top-100 selection.”

Moton adds: “Lance would have two years to compete for the starting position with an additional offseason if the Buccaneers pick up his fifth-year option.”

What Else Lance Could Walk Into Through This Proposed Deal

Say the 49ers do indeed make a deal with the NFC South champions and move out of the round of 90 in the draft, Lance would not only compete with two past high draft picks in Tampa, but have a star-studded cast surrounding him.

“Lance would have a solid supporting cast that would help his development. Tampa Bay has two Pro Bowl wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs along the offensive line,” Moton said.

There’s more, though. The new Bucs offensive coordinator is known for rejuvenating one high draft pick’s career in 2022 which led to a playoff appearance — which could be another fit for Lance if he is moved.

“By the way, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales knows what a fresh start with a new team can do for a quarterback. Last year, he served as the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach and watched Geno Smith win 2022 Comeback Player of the Year after six seasons in a backup role,” Moton said.