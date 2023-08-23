49ers’ Future for Trey Lance Given New Curveball, Trade Thoughts Surface

Trey Lance is no longer considered the QB1 option for the San Francisco 49ers. Nor is he QB2.

After weeks of speculation and predictions of how the quarterback room would shake out in the Bay Area, NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, August 23 that Brock Purdy is the starter, but free agent signing Sam Darnold is the backup…leaving the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft down to the third option in the room.

“49ers QB Sam Darnold was named the team’s No. 2 QB, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be the backup to Brock Purdy to begin the season. This further puts the future of former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance in some doubt,” Rapoport said on X.

And that’s when Rapoport gave these next theories of what could highly happen next involving Lance.

“Sam Darnold has played well in camp, grabbing the opportunity behind Brock Purdy. He’s earned it. No doubt, this will be a decision Trey Lance will take hard. SF will now explore options with him. Prior to the Draft, there were a few trade discussions. Perhaps those will pick up,” Rapoport said.

Sam Darnold has played well in camp, grabbing the opportunity behind Brock Purdy. He's earned it. No doubt, this will be a decision Trey Lance will take hard. SF will now explore options with him. Prior to the Draft, there were a few trade discussions. Perhaps those will pick up. https://t.co/KBm8Kf7gML — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

Deadline for 49ers if Lance Gets Moved

Lance’s name became a popular trade conversation among analysts and fans during the offseason.

But it was all during a time when the 49ers didn’t finalize their QB depth chart and was marked as mere speculation.

But now, Lance’s 49ers future has taken a new curveball. And, with the trade deadline still set for October 31, the 49ers can now have the luxury of trying to move Lance between now and Halloween.

At this stage, who becomes the most realistic late options for Lance if he is moved?

Which Teams Present Best Options for Lance?

The Minnesota Vikings would have to be first on the minds of many — including the Vikings’ front office. On one end, Kirk Cousins isn’t getting any younger at 35 and his current deal expires in 2024. Thoughts of Cousins’ own future have surfaced.

On Minnesota’s end, they not only can bring a native son of Minnesota (Lance is from Marshall), but the Vikings’ general manager happens to have 49ers representation in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Miami Dolphins become the next name on the list. Not only is Lance already familiar with past S.F. teammates Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, but for his rookie year Lance got to work with Mike McDaniel as his offensive coordinator. McDaniel is now entering his second season as head coach of the Dolphins. However, while he has Tua Tagovailoa as his top QB option, the Dolphins were hit with notable injuries in the QB room last season and were down to their third option Skyler Thompson. Adding Lance gives Miami and McDaniel someone already immersed in their zone read attack.

A third option, and a potential dark horse place, is Atlanta. While the Falcons look settled on second-year pro Desmond Ridder as their first QB option, plus signed past playoff passer Taylor Heinicke, the Falcons’ have a quarterback room that comes off as one that has a “jury’s out” feel. And, head coach Arthur Smith is entering a part of his coaching tenure where he needs to show he was the right hire for the franchise…which comes at the expense of making the right QB move.

Ridder, however, threw a pick in his last preseason outing and was limited to 80 yards in his snaps versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Lance can help really solidify this room and potentially, shark his way to QB1 for a team playing in a wide-open division.