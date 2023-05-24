49ers’ Trey Lance Fires Off New Message Involving ‘Arm Fatigue’ Chatter

“Arm fatigue” became a popular, yet longstanding, term attached to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

The term began before the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft even had his first 2022 season snap behind center, in what was slated to be his first campaign handling the quarterback reins. Even after missing the rest of the ’22 season with a broken ankle, the description carried into 2023 organized team activities (OTAs) for the 49ers. But now, Lance sent this message.

“Yeah, hopefully we can finally kill that this year,” the quarterback joked with the Bay Area media Tuesday, May 23, after the 49ers wrapped up Day 2 of OTAs.

Lance, though, admitted the real reason why “arm fatigue” became a widely debated topic: he never really gave his arm a break dating back to his pre-draft process. He had kept throwing well into the 49ers’ voluntary practices, then before and during training camp. He also shared how he had to rechange his grip on the ball following a hairline fracture on his right index finger in the preseason of his rookie year.

“It was my pointer finger, and I couldn’t straighten it after that third preseason game when it happened,” Lance said.

But now as he stated to the media, his arm feels fine and well-conditioned.

Lance Speaks on Competing Early With Brock Purdy

Lance isn’t just aiming to keep his arm intact. He’s also anticipated to take part in one of the more scrutinized QB battles this upcoming season between he and last season’s surprise Brock Purdy. Lance spoke out about walking into that situation and used the word “opportunity” multiple times in addressing his pending competition to the final pick of the 2022 draft.

“My opportunity is just to come in to compete, and that’s all I wanted,” Lance said. “So for me, I don’t want to take anything away from Brock, and no one should be able to take anything away from Brock. He did what he did last year, and he deserves all the credit in the world for it. Like I said, for me, I just wanted an opportunity to compete.”

Purdy already delivered this new curveball for the 49ers: he’s expected to throw the ball earlier than expected following his UCL elbow ligament surgery.

Lance Also Addresses ‘Trade’ Rumors

Then there was this angle attached to Lance during this offseason period — will he become a trade candidate? Especially given Purdy’s emergence?

Lance’s name was attached to potential suitors the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders — the latter having his former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo in the QB room. But Lance revealed where he wanted to go all along: San Francisco.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” Lance said. “Even going back, like I said last year, I just want the opportunity to compete. For me, I love it here. I love the coaching staff. I love working with [quarterback coaches Brian] Griese and Klay [Kubiak], and now Klint [Kubiak] as well. I love the quarterback room, love the guys in the locker room. No doubt for me, this is absolutely where I want to be.”

Even with the cloud of scrutiny that has piled onto Lance from questions about his arm to questions about his future with the franchise, he still feels the Bay Area is home.

“I feel like I’m in a really good spot,” Lance said. “I honestly don’t even feel it or think about it. I’m sure there’ll be something as the season comes up. Not anything bad or anything like that, but there can be things that happen. Not missing time or anything, but soreness and things like that. So just continuing to work through it and learn as I go, figure out what works best.”