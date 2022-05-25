49ers’ Trey Lance Delivers Bold Response to Online Criticism

Trey Lance hasn’t been one to post daily on his social media pages. But that doesn’t mean the San Francisco 49ers quarterback doesn’t catch the criticism that’s attached to his name.

In the month of May alone, NFL insider Matt Lombardo used the word “underwhelmed” in describing what he was told about Lance’s progress, then clarified those remarks on 95.7 FM The Game. Then, former NFL offensive lineman and analyst for CBS Sports HQ Ryan Harris said he spoke with players and coaches within the 49ers who grew concerned over Lance’s “fitness of his arm.”

The now second-year quarterback and projected 49ers starter heading into the 2022 season finally addressed the chatter he’s seen on the internet with Bay Area reporters following the 49ers’ Tuesday, May 24, open practice to the media.

Lance Responds in ‘Most Respectful Way Possible’

Lance chose to go the respectful route when addressing online criticism.

“In the most respectful way possible, it doesn’t change how I feel about you guys as people, but it’s not my job to care what you guys say or anyone else on social media,” Lance said.

Then, the third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft then dove into the thoughts of others that he does care about.

“For me, I care about what the guys in the locker room think and what my coaching staff thinks,” Lance said. “And at the end of that, that’s my job. You guys, unfortunately, aren’t the ones that are making decisions for me or really have any effect on me in again, the most respectful way possible.”

Trey Lance’s first Year 2 49ers’ presser: He’s growing into his own 2022-05-24T21:41:59Z

Lance is Continuing to Find His Role

Lance admitted that last year was a rush after the moment he got drafted, which he described as a process where he was trying to keep up.

“Man, last year I was swimming a little bit. It was hard to not be, being drafted and then 10 days later, rookie mini-camp. So just trying to keep up, keep up with the other guys in the room,” Lance said. “But yeah, I feel very different this year, for sure.”

Here’s what’s also different for Lance: He’s adjusting to former Monday Night Football commentator and Ex-NFL quarterback Brian Griese as his new QB coach.

Trey Lance with the throw, new 49ers QB coach Brian Griese with the catch pic.twitter.com/JhVOo5Blmr — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) May 25, 2022

As he seeks to gain his footing on the 49ers’ offense, Lance says he’s still aiming to find himself in the 49ers’ system.

“Yeah, just continuing to find my role,” Lance said. “For me, I want to keep getting better. That’s my focus right now. The leadership stuff is, that’s just being a good guy in the locker room, but that’s stuff that’s earned. That’s not really anything I can say to be a leader. But, I’m just trying to be a good guy, be a good teammate, have my teammates back at the end of the day.”

He is aware that at the NFL level, critiques from analysts and fans are going to be much stronger than anything he endured at the high school level or during his time at North Dakota State. But he shared where his mindset lies.

“I know everyone’s got strong opinions one way or the other, but like I said, I’m not going to go out and try to prove people wrong, prove myself right, but I’m doing it for the guys in the locker room,” Lance said.