Trey Lance Shows Off New Throwing Change With Super Bowl QB [WATCH]

For fans wondering how Trey Lance would respond to losing most of his 2022 season with a broken ankle plus how he’d react to watching Brock Purdy take the quarterback reins, new videos revealed online sparked new optimism for those pulling for the third-year quarterback.

One video involving the San Francisco 49ers quarterback released on Thursday, April 6? Revealing he’s working out with two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. But the other? Lance showcasing new throwing form — which was meticulously broken down by 49ers insider for The Athletic David Lombardi.

At left: Trey Lance August 2022 (my video from camp) At right: Trey Lance April 2023 (IG: prestonsmithphotography) Huge difference in at least this one throw. Lance is holding/releasing the ball much higher and the motion is clearly quicker. Both fixes have been necessary pic.twitter.com/PeFhukUPcw — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) April 6, 2023

Lombardi points out how in the 2022 clip he captured, Lance is seen throwing the ball at a much slower velocity. But in the second clip from his private workout with Mahomes, Lance is seen holding the ball higher — leading to a quicker throw.

“Huge difference in at least this one throw. Lance is holding/releasing the ball much higher and the motion is clearly quicker. Both fixes have been necessary,” Lombardi said.

Throwing Motion Sparks Reactions for Lance

The fixed throwing motion ignited quite the reactions from the 49ers Faithful and other NFL analysts. It became a mix of high praise for Lance but those still not too convinced.

“Can’t wait to see him and Purdy tear it up!” one fan shared to Lombardi in excitement.

“Oooooooo Trey not tryna lose his spot, I wish him the best regardless,” another fan added.

One more fan loved the fact Lance was in a venue with the multiple Super Bowl winner Mahomes, saying “Working with Pat is perfect for him.”

On the analyst side, Amiliano “Amil” Fragoso of Sactown 1140 AM in Sacramento called the throwing change something worth liking, especially with organized team activities on the horizon after the 2023 NFL Draft.

“A lot to like here for Trey Lance. His throwing mechanics had to get cleaner/tighter, and it seems he’s been in the lab doing just that. OTAs are next month,” Fragoso posted.

Meanwhile, Tom Strachan of Football Insiders drew the conclusion that Lance is making the attempt to change his mechanics.

“It’s one throw…but Trey Lance needs all the positives he can get at this point, and it’s nice to see any improvements for him,” Strachan said.

There are those, however, who believe otherwise when scrutinizing the latest Lance throwing clip.

“Looks pretty much the same to me. Would be impressive if Lance could alter a throwing motion he spent years repeating while also rehabbing from ankle surgery for the last six months,” NFL analyst Rob “Stats” Guerrera noted online.

NFL film analyst Alex Rollins was another who wasn’t too convinced right away.

“One looks quicker cause they aren’t played at the same speed, honestly they look pretty dam similar to me. Sure, there’s a bit of a difference, but nothing too crazy,” Rollins said.

QB Coach in Video Has Ties to Ex-49ers QB

Lombardi identified the QB coach in the clips as Jeff Christensen — who happens to have a long history with one former 49ers QB.

“Christensen was Jimmy Garoppolo’s first specialized QB coach, back when JG was in high school,” Lombardi shared.

Christensen is a former NFL QB who suited up for the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. He shares Eastern Illinois ties with Garoppolo as an alum of the school himself. Christensen is now the owner and trainer of Throw it Deep quarterback and wide receiver academy in Chicago. And one of his prized clients is Mahomes himself.

Lastly, Lombardi joined in on defending Lance making the necessary throwing change.

“The ‘it’s just one throw!’ crowd (in reaction to the Trey Lance video) is ridiculous,” Lombardi said. “One throw is more than zero throws. And Lance’s motion didn’t look like that the last time we saw him. It’s notable and something we were already closely tracking before.”