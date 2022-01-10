Troy Aikman Roasted By Fans for Takes on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman is drawing criticism from NFL and San Francisco 49ers fans after his commentary on Sunday.

Aikman and Joe Buck were given the nod in the booth for the Niners’ matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco punched their ticket to the playoffs with a dramatic 27-24 win in overtime.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started on Sunday, battling a UCL sprain in the thumb of his throwing hand. Aikman made it a point to discuss the QB in comparison to rookie Trey Lance, and also pointed out that the thumb may be interfering with his throwing mechanics.

Well, both 49ers fans and supporters of other NFL teams were not impressed, with many suggesting he gives Jimmy G special treatment.

Fans Unleash on Troy Aikman

The tweet criticizing Aikman that got the most traction came from @splash_cousin, who pointed out that the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s comment that Garoppolo’s missed throws were due to the injury may not be correct.

“Troy Aikman blaming the thumb for Jimmy missing that throw when he has routinely missed them for years is straight comedy” he wrote.

Another took issue with Aikman saying the 49ers were better off with Garoppolo over Lance.

“Troy Aikman just said that we’re lucky to Jimmy G back [laugh emoji] [clown emoji],” @SFninerniner49 said.

Another kept it brief when questioning the quality of Aikman’s vision.

Is Troy Aikman blind? — Piano (@mountaintop58) January 9, 2022

A couple of Cowboys fans didn’t appreciate their former QB’s stance on Garoppolo in comparison to what he may have said in the past about Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and his injury issues.

“It really bothers me how Troy Aikman can give props to Jimmy G but downplay Dak,” @BKL4real mentioned.

That sentiment was echoed by another Cowboys fan.

“Troy Aikman praising Jimmy G garbage a–,” @jesseee_E wrote. “yet s–ts on Dak any chance he get… make it make sense.”

49ers Seal Playoff Trip in Dramatic Fashion

After going down 17-0 after the Rams took advantage of offensive and defensive dysfunction in the first half, the 49ers began their comeback with a field goal late in the first half.

Back-to-back touchdown drives to open the second half had the Niners tied up with their NFC West rivals. But San Francisco was again put against the wall when the Rams went up on a four-yard grab from receiver Cooper Kupp with less than three minutes remaining.

After an initial three-and-out in response, the 49ers were able to equalize on a late drive when Garoppolo found receiver Jauan Jennings in the endzone.

So nice he did it twice. 📺 FOX#SFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/nBFut9uqBR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 10, 2022

Some fans were quick to count Jimmy G out after a rough showing in the first half that featured two interceptions, and understandably so. Injured and struggling with his play, there wasn’t a ton of room for optimism.

But Garoppolo hit his receivers late, also helping the Niners score a field goal on a long drive to open overtime.

An interception from rookie corner Ambry Thomas ended up sealing the deal and one of the more memorable Niners victories in recent memories, and now both San Francisco and Jimmy G continue their season.