Insider Points Out 2 Veteran Fits Who Look Ideal for the 49ers Defense

While preparing for the Atlanta Falcons in West Virginia before their Sunday, October 16 showdown, a constant question being brought up is what will the San Francisco 49ers do with the spot Emmanuel Moseley vacates.

Moseley is out with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Jason Verrett has been practicing after coming back from his own ACL tear of a year ago. Yet, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic on Friday, October 14, it’s not looking like the veteran Verrett will be a fill-in for the injured Moseley.

“I did not see Jason Verrett at the start of practice for the second straight day. We’ll see what [Kyle] Shanahan says in an hour but it seems unlikely Verrett will come off of PUP for the Falcons game,” Barrows tweeted.

I did not see Jason Verrett at the start of practice for the second straight day. We’ll see what Shanahan says in an hour but it seems unlikely Verrett will come off of PUP for the Falcons game. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 14, 2022

His colleague at The Athletic David Lombardi believes Verrett will make his return for a pivotal game after the Falcons contest.

“The Verrett return situation has had “grass surface vs Kansas City” written all over it since the IR window opened,” Lombardi posted.

The Verrett return situation has had "grass surface vs Kansas City" written all over it since the IR window opened https://t.co/d0f212fgJA — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 14, 2022

But there’s one more question: How will the 49ers address the sudden depth issue that has surfaced in the cornerback room?

Already, division rival Sidney Jones IV of the Seattle Seahawks has been mentioned as a candidate on the trade block. There’s also former first rounder William Jackson III, who wants out of Washington as reported by the NFL Network trio of insiders Tom Pelissero, Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

However, Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo has informed 49er fans to keep an eye on these two names.

Lombardo Believes Vets Would be ‘Ideal Fits’ for DeMeco Ryans

In his Friday mailbag session, Lombardo addressed the issue pertaining to the 49ers missing a cornerback.

“The San Francisco 49ers are in a really difficult spot, because after winning two consecutive games and three of the past four, San Francisco finds itself potentially in a position to control its own destiny in the NFC West, but doesn’t have a first-round pick in the 2023 draft that could be flipped for a marquee addition,” Lombardo wrote.

The injury bug not only wiped away Moseley’s season, but veteran safety Jimmie Ward has been battling hamstring and the a hand injury — the latter coming in the 37-15 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 9.

Lombardo is a believer that Jackson can fit the 49ers. But, he believes the Niners may need to look elsewhere.

“Meanwhile, two veterans currently on practice squads would be ideal fits for DeMeco Ryans’ scheme and could be easily poached in the coming days,” Lombardo said.

And one happens to be teammates with Jackson and the other is playing for a former 49er.

“Corn Elder, currently on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, produced a 63.1 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, and could be a plug-and-play starter in San Francisco,” Lombardo wrote. “Likewise, Jimmy Moreland, on the New York Jets‘ practice squad, still has plenty of upside to contribute to San Francisco’s secondary.”

A Closer Dive at Both

A move to pilfer Elder and Moreland would be considered a less costly move if the 49ers need to add the layers of depth.

For Elder, he was once an All-Atlantic Coast Conference performer at the University of Miami — earning first team honors in 2016. He once had to show his wheels and closing pursuit on a future Pro Bowl talent named Dalvin Cook.

Fun play here.. I always talk about how you need a big play on offense to see a defender open up speed.. Corn Elder vs Dalvin Cook 🔥🔥🏎🚗🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cDtkO5GQRu — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 20, 2017

But showed his press man ability here.

Corn Elder is much better in press man. Good rep here. pic.twitter.com/FGem8LhGeM — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 25, 2017

Elder has only had one start in his NFL career per Pro Football Reference. However, he delivered three pass deflections and forced one fumble in 2020.

Moreland, meanwhile, has had more starts with 10 at one of his previous stops Washington. That’s also where the 27-year-old tallied 86 tackles, 65 solo stops, five pass deflections, two stops for a loss and delivered his only career interception there.

Jimmy Moreland in the 2020 season: 🔒 419 coverage snaps

🔒 75 targets

🔒 0 TDs allowed#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/UsTJYUsl6h — PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) February 4, 2021

Jimmy Moreland’s interceptions: JMU: 18 (school record)

Washington: 1 pic.twitter.com/JPhDkfzfhA — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) September 13, 2020

Time will tell if the 49ers gravitate to free agency, trade or pluck away from someone’s practice squad to fill a CB spot. But now, Elder and Moreland have been added to the growing list of possibilities.